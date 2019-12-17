Check out these leaked Galaxy Note 10 Lite press renders

The perfect Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S11 mix

Corroborating early leaks and rumors, the new images showcase a new square-shaped camera module on the back that seems to have been inspired by the recent Galaxy A71 and the upcoming Galaxy S11.



It houses an LED flash in the top-right corner and three sensors that are arranged in an L-shaped setup. The main camera is understood to be a decent 48-megapixel sensor that makes use of It houses an LED flash in the top-right corner and three sensors that are arranged in an L-shaped setup. The main camera is understood to be a decent 48-megapixel sensor that makes use of pixel binning technology, which itself means four pixels are merged into one to create higher quality 12-megapixel photos.



A 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter will most likely accompany this, as should a 5-megapixel depth sensor that’ll help with portrait photos and background blur. Rumor has it the camera package will be completed by a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.



Speaking of which, Samsung’s front-facing camera sits withing a centered punch-hole up front that arrives part of the Infinity-O display. This 6.7-inch AMOLED panel is quite similar to the one used on the premium Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ but ultimately bares slightly thicker bezels and flat edges.

Several people have complained about Samsung’s love for curved-edge panels so this might not necessarily be a bad thing. It may also help make using the accompanying S Pen more useful because it’ll be less prone to accidentally sliding off the display when in use.



Whether any major upgrades are planned for the much-loved stylus remain to be seen, but a recent certification listing did suggest the hardware supports location tracking. This means users may be able to use gestures from longer distances or locate the stylus when it’s been misplaced.

It'll resemble the Galaxy Note 9 on the inside





Most Samsung smartphones these days make use of mid-range Snapdragon or Exynos chipsets. But with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the South Korean giant is understood to be repackaging old flagship hardware.



Specifically, it’s believed the device will make use of the Exynos 9810 that previously powered the Specifically, it’s believed the device will make use of the Exynos 9810 that previously powered the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 10. If reports are accurate, it’ll be coupled with a decent 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, although expandability is yet to be confirmed.



These components look set to sit alongside a massive 4,500mAh battery, Android 10 straight out of the box, and Samsung’s custom One UI 2.0 interface that was recently seeded to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. Support for 4G LTE networks is to be expected too, as is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite announcement and availability



Although an official event is yet to be confirmed, it's believed Samsung is planning to introduce the smartphone alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite at an event in mid-January. Initial availability will probably be limited to Asian markets such as India but an eventual release in Europe is expected.

Interestingly, not everybody will know the phone as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. That's because Samsung's Galaxy A series is more popular in Asia and the company is expected to capitalize on this by instead branding the device as the Galaxy A81 in these markets.



Availability plans for the United States and North America as a whole remain unclear at the moment, but if the brand does move ahead with such a launch it'll likely replace the Exynos 9810 with the Snapdragon 845 to ensure carrier compatibility.