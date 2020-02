The new Galaxy Note 10 Lite is already discounted in the UK

Save an impressive £80 on the Note 10 Lite

The online BT Shop is currently offering the Galaxy Note 10 Lite for £519. This is far from a massive discount but every little does help at the end of the day, so the £10 saving is certainly welcome.What makes this particular offer even more attractive is its compatibility with Samsung’s new cashback promotion . The latter kicked off this morning and doesn’t end until March 31st, giving you plenty of time to make a decision.After purchasing the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, you simply need to head over to Samsung’s promotional website and submit your claim. The amount of money you’re entitled to varies by device, but in the case of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite it’s £70.The money will be transferred to you via a bank transfer and effectively drops the Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s price tag down to just £449 when combined with BT’s offer.