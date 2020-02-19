The new Galaxy Note 10 Lite is already discounted in the UK
Save an impressive £80 on the Note 10 Lite
The online BT Shop is currently offering the Galaxy Note 10 Lite for £519. This is far from a massive discount but every little does help at the end of the day, so the £10 saving is certainly welcome.
After purchasing the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, you simply need to head over to Samsung’s promotional website and submit your claim. The amount of money you’re entitled to varies by device, but in the case of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite it’s £70.
The money will be transferred to you via a bank transfer and effectively drops the Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s price tag down to just £449 when combined with BT’s offer.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features and specs
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display coupled with S Pen support and a triple-camera setup on the back. Samsung has pre-installed Android 10 with One UI 2.0 and has even retained the trusty headphone jack.
Powering the phone is Samsung’s homegrown Exynos 9810, the same chipset used inside the Galaxy Note 9, alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If the latter isn’t enough, it can be further expanded with a microSD card of up to 1TB.
2 Comments
1. Cat97
Posts: 2068; Member since: Mar 02, 2017
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. cevon3239
Posts: 215; Member since: Jan 01, 2020
posted on 25 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):