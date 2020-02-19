Samsung Android Deals

The new Galaxy Note 10 Lite is already discounted in the UK

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 19, 2020, 1:23 PM
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has only just launched with a £529 price tag, but if you play your cards right you could save a significant amount of money when acquiring the upper-midrange smartphone.

Save an impressive £80 on the Note 10 Lite


The online BT Shop is currently offering the Galaxy Note 10 Lite for £519. This is far from a massive discount but every little does help at the end of the day, so the £10 saving is certainly welcome.

What makes this particular offer even more attractive is its compatibility with Samsung’s new cashback promotion. The latter kicked off this morning and doesn’t end until March 31st, giving you plenty of time to make a decision.

After purchasing the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, you simply need to head over to Samsung’s promotional website and submit your claim. The amount of money you’re entitled to varies by device, but in the case of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite it’s £70.

The money will be transferred to you via a bank transfer and effectively drops the Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s price tag down to just £449 when combined with BT’s offer.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features and specs


The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display coupled with S Pen support and a triple-camera setup on the back. Samsung has pre-installed Android 10 with One UI 2.0 and has even retained the trusty headphone jack.

Powering the phone is Samsung’s homegrown Exynos 9810, the same chipset used inside the Galaxy Note 9, alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If the latter isn’t enough, it can be further expanded with a microSD card of up to 1TB.

Cat97
1. Cat97

Posts: 2068; Member since: Mar 02, 2017

Typical for Samsung. And good for customers.

posted on 1 hour ago

cevon3239
2. cevon3239

Posts: 215; Member since: Jan 01, 2020

This isn't Samsung pricing. It's a 3rd party. Helps to read things with an open mind and not fanboy hatred. Also, consider they just released the S20, many buyers will likely want the newer phone vs one based off last years models. Lowering price is to encourage buying Many 3rd parties sell stuff cheaper than OEMs do. Unless the product is brand new, most 3rd parties sell doe the same price as the OEM or sometimes slightly lower to encourage sales. Saying this is typical for Samsung is simply false.

posted on 25 min ago

