Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Samsung’s next mid-range phone confirmed to arrive on June 27

The successor to the Galaxy M35 introduces one controversial change, but no upgrades have been confirmed yet.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M36
Samsung is going to have a remarkably busy summer. The South Korean giant is gearing up for the launch of its two foldable flagships, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, as well as a trio of affordable Android phones.

Besides that, Samsung has one more surprise for those who aren’t particularly interested in its expensive phones, Galaxy M36. The sequel to the arguably very popular Galaxy M35 has been teased by Samsung for a few days now.

Today, Samsung confirmed the Galaxy M36 will be officially introduced in India on June 27. The phone will be available for purchase through Amazon India and Samsung’s official website.

Samsung has already revealed that the Galaxy M36 comes in three colors: Velvet Black, Serene Green, and Orange Haze. We also know the phone is just 7.7mm thick, which makes it 15 percent thinner than the Galaxy M35.

Samsung Galaxy M36 features an Infinity-U rather than an Infinity-O display | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Another important piece of information confirmed by Samsung is that the Galaxy M36 will use the same Exynos 1380 chipset as Galaxy M35. When it comes to camera, there don’t seem to be any upgrades, as the Galaxy M36 features the same triple camera as its predecessor: 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro. Also, the phone features a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, just like the Galaxy M35.

It will be interesting to see if Samsung managed to include a slightly bigger battery inside. There are no details about that yet, but the Galaxy M35 comes with a huge 6,000 mAh battery, which was one of the phone’s main selling points.

The Galaxy M36 rocks the same camera system as Galaxy M35 | Screenshot by PhoneArena

One change that can be considered controversial is the switch from an Infinity-O to an Infinity-U display. However, besides the visual aspect, the panels are pretty much the same specs-wise, and they’re both protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ too.

Although no details about pricing options have been revealed yet, it makes sense for the Galaxy M36 to cost around the same as its predecessor. At launch, the Galaxy M35 was available in India for as low as Rs 20,000 ($230/€200) or as high as Rs 24,500 ($280/€245), depending on the model.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 1

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless