Samsung’s next mid-range phone confirmed to arrive on June 27
The successor to the Galaxy M35 introduces one controversial change, but no upgrades have been confirmed yet.
Samsung is going to have a remarkably busy summer. The South Korean giant is gearing up for the launch of its two foldable flagships, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, as well as a trio of affordable Android phones.
Besides that, Samsung has one more surprise for those who aren’t particularly interested in its expensive phones, Galaxy M36. The sequel to the arguably very popular Galaxy M35 has been teased by Samsung for a few days now.
Today, Samsung confirmed the Galaxy M36 will be officially introduced in India on June 27. The phone will be available for purchase through Amazon India and Samsung’s official website.
Samsung has already revealed that the Galaxy M36 comes in three colors: Velvet Black, Serene Green, and Orange Haze. We also know the phone is just 7.7mm thick, which makes it 15 percent thinner than the Galaxy M35.
Samsung Galaxy M36 features an Infinity-U rather than an Infinity-O display | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Another important piece of information confirmed by Samsung is that the Galaxy M36 will use the same Exynos 1380 chipset as Galaxy M35. When it comes to camera, there don’t seem to be any upgrades, as the Galaxy M36 features the same triple camera as its predecessor: 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro. Also, the phone features a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, just like the Galaxy M35.
It will be interesting to see if Samsung managed to include a slightly bigger battery inside. There are no details about that yet, but the Galaxy M35 comes with a huge 6,000 mAh battery, which was one of the phone’s main selling points.
The Galaxy M36 rocks the same camera system as Galaxy M35 | Screenshot by PhoneArena
One change that can be considered controversial is the switch from an Infinity-O to an Infinity-U display. However, besides the visual aspect, the panels are pretty much the same specs-wise, and they’re both protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ too.
Although no details about pricing options have been revealed yet, it makes sense for the Galaxy M36 to cost around the same as its predecessor. At launch, the Galaxy M35 was available in India for as low as Rs 20,000 ($230/€200) or as high as Rs 24,500 ($280/€245), depending on the model.
