Samsung’s next mid-range phone confirmed to arrive on June 27

The Galaxy M36 rocks the same camera system as Galaxy M35 | Screenshot by PhoneArena

One change that can be considered controversial is the switch from an Infinity-O to an Infinity-U display. However, besides the visual aspect, the panels are pretty much the same specs-wise, and they’re both protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ too.Although no details about pricing options have been revealed yet, it makes sense for the Galaxy M36 to cost around the same as its predecessor. At launch, the Galaxy M35 was available in India for as low as Rs 20,000 ($230/€200) or as high as Rs 24,500 ($280/€245), depending on the model.