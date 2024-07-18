Samsung introduces its most powerful budget smartphone, the Galaxy M35 5G
One of Samsung’s best budget-friendly smartphones, the Galaxy M34, is getting a sequel this week. The Korean handset maker has just introduced the Galaxy M35 5G in India, and judging by its specs, it’s likely to become the budget king of this country.
Thanks to its “segment-leading monster features,” the Galaxy M35 5G promises to outclass just about every other phone in the same price range. Speaking of which, the Galaxy M35 5G will be available in India for as low as Rs 15,999 ($190 / €175). Samsung announced the sales will start on July 20 on Amazon, Samsung.com and at select retail stores.
Moving on to the actual specs, the Galaxy M35’s highlight is most likely the 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. More importantly, the Galaxy M35 5G is the first Galaxy M Series and segment-only smartphone to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.
Furthermore, the Galaxy M35 5G is powered by a 5nm-based Exynos 1380 processor and is equipped with a large vapor cooling chamber to ensure efficient heat dissipation. This makes the Galaxy M35 5G the perfect budget-friendly phone for gamers.
On the back, the phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The Galaxy M35 5G also features a 13-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.
But wait, there’s more! Samsung revealed that the Galaxy M35 5G is powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery, which features 25W fast charging support.
Other highlights of the phone include best-in-class, defense grade Knox Security, Tap & Pay (via Samsung Wallet), 6/8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, microSD card slot (up to 1TB), dual SIM support, and One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.
It's also important to mention that Samsung Galaxy M35 5G will be available in India in three different colors: Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue and Thunder Grey. Besides the usual incentives offered by various retailers, select Samsung M Series smartphone users purchasing Galaxy M35 5G will be eligible to get additional discount of Rs 1000 in form of Amazon Pay cashback.
This type of glass not only withstands accidental slips and falls but also ensures that users are absolutely worry-free from scratches.
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G | Credits: Samsung India
