B&H Photo Video undercuts Samsung with killer Galaxy Fit holiday deal
Check out the deal here
One such irresistible promotion is available right now at B&H Photo Video, shaving 40 bucks off the already reasonable price of the Samsung Galaxy Fit. Commercially released stateside a few months ago at $100, the feature-packed activity tracker is on sale for $79.99 directly from its manufacturer through December 2. But B&H is currently charging an even lower $59 for both black and silver models as part of a holiday deal that doesn't have an expiration date explicitly mentioned.
You probably don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger at this massive 40 percent discount, though, as a "number 1 seller" label is attached to the black Galaxy Fit, with the silver flavor also listed as a "top seller" at B&H Photo Video. We're guessing the retailer is only equipped to ship a limited number of units at 59 bucks a pop, so the deal could well expire without advance notice.
While you're technically not looking at a full-fledged smartwatch here, the Galaxy Fit can do a lot of the same stuff as the costlier, larger, and higher-end Galaxy Watch Active. We're talking things like heart rate monitoring, advanced fitness and sleep tracking, as well as the ability to display notifications from connected iPhones or Android handsets on a decent full color AMOLED display that nevertheless allows the wearable device to keep the lights on for up to a whole week between charges.
The Galaxy Fit is also swim-ready with a 5ATM water resistance rating and made to survive bumps, dust, and extreme temperatures despite tipping the scales at a measly 23 grams.
