B&H Photo Video undercuts Samsung with killer Galaxy Fit holiday deal

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 21, 2019, 8:05 AM
B&H Photo Video undercuts Samsung with killer Galaxy Fit holiday deal
Apart from the long list of excellent Black Friday deals Samsung is already offering or preparing to offer on its official US website, the company's hardcore fans should also pay close attention to major third-party retailers and carriers, some of which could help you save more money on popular smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices this holiday season with fewer strings attached.

One such irresistible promotion is available right now at B&H Photo Video, shaving 40 bucks off the already reasonable price of the Samsung Galaxy Fit. Commercially released stateside a few months ago at $100, the feature-packed activity tracker is on sale for $79.99 directly from its manufacturer through December 2. But B&H is currently charging an even lower $59 for both black and silver models as part of a holiday deal that doesn't have an expiration date explicitly mentioned.

You probably don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger at this massive 40 percent discount, though, as a "number 1 seller" label is attached to the black Galaxy Fit, with the silver flavor also listed as a "top seller" at B&H Photo Video. We're guessing the retailer is only equipped to ship a limited number of units at 59 bucks a pop, so the deal could well expire without advance notice.

While you're technically not looking at a full-fledged smartwatch here, the Galaxy Fit can do a lot of the same stuff as the costlier, larger, and higher-end Galaxy Watch Active. We're talking things like heart rate monitoring, advanced fitness and sleep tracking, as well as the ability to display notifications from connected iPhones or Android handsets on a decent full color AMOLED display that nevertheless allows the wearable device to keep the lights on for up to a whole week between charges. 

The Galaxy Fit is also swim-ready with a 5ATM water resistance rating and made to survive bumps, dust, and extreme temperatures despite tipping the scales at a measly 23 grams.

Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
3 hours ago, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung offers killer limited-time Black Friday promos via Samsung Pay and Galaxy Store
2 days ago, 8:28 PM, by Cosmin Vasile
Costco has killer Galaxy S10, Note 10+, and Surface Pro 7 deals in store for Black Friday
Nov 11, 2019, 2:55 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Target wins Black Friday with top-notch iPhone 11, Galaxy Note 10+, and Pixel 4 deals
Nov 06, 2019, 9:08 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Expires in - 1w 4d Fitbit's Black Friday deals on the Versa 2 smartwatch are already available
4 days ago, 5:07 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Macy's has a number of interesting smartwatch deals planned for Black Friday 2019
Nov 13, 2019, 8:19 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

