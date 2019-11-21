B&H Photo Video undercuts Samsung with killer Galaxy Fit holiday deal









One such irresistible promotion is available right now at B&H Photo Video, shaving 40 bucks off the already reasonable price of the Samsung Galaxy Fit . Commercially released stateside a few months ago at $100, the feature-packed activity tracker is on sale for $79.99 directly from its manufacturer through December 2. But B&H is currently charging an even lower $59 for both black and silver models as part of a holiday deal that doesn't have an expiration date explicitly mentioned.





You probably don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger at this massive 40 percent discount, though, as a "number 1 seller" label is attached to the black Galaxy Fit, with the silver flavor also listed as a "top seller" at B&H Photo Video. We're guessing the retailer is only equipped to ship a limited number of units at 59 bucks a pop, so the deal could well expire without advance notice.





While you're technically not looking at a full-fledged smartwatch here, the Galaxy Fit can do a lot of the same stuff as the costlier, larger, and higher-end Galaxy Watch Active . We're talking things like heart rate monitoring, advanced fitness and sleep tracking, as well as the ability to display notifications from connected iPhones or Android handsets on a decent full color AMOLED display that nevertheless allows the wearable device to keep the lights on for up to a whole week between charges.





The Galaxy Fit is also swim-ready with a 5ATM water resistance rating and made to survive bumps, dust, and extreme temperatures despite tipping the scales at a measly 23 grams.