Samsung offers killer limited-time Black Friday promos via Samsung Pay and Galaxy Store

Samsung has already kicked off Black Friday sales on its website
, but there are plenty more deals that the South Korean company plans to offer in the coming weeks
. On Black Friday, customers will be able to save with Samsung Pay's killer limited-time promotions.
Those who pay with Samsung Pay three or more times between November 29 and December 1 will earn 1,000 Rewards points, which can then be used to buy gift cards and obtain various Cash Back Awards from favorite merchants in December.
Also, customers who use Pay Cash fro three or more transactions in December will receive $10 in their Samsung Pay Cash accounts. And things don't stop here, as Samsung announced it will waive service fees in December when you send money around the world.
Last but not least, from now through December 12, Samsung fans will earn 100% of the purchase price back in Samsung Rewards for themes, wallpapers, icons, always-on displays, or select in-game purchases made via Samsung Galaxy Store.
The in-game purchases are limited to $1,000 per user per day and participating games include Pokemon GO, Asphalt 9: Legends, Harry Potter, Guns of Glory: Build an Epic Army for the Kingdom, Disney Heroes: Battle Mode, Dragon Mania Legends, Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, Marvel Strike Force, and Yahtzee with Buddies.
