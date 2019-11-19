Samsung Android Deals Mobile payments

Samsung offers killer limited-time Black Friday promos via Samsung Pay and Galaxy Store

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 19, 2019, 8:28 PM
Samsung offers killer limited-time Black Friday promos via Samsung Pay and Galaxy Store
Samsung has already kicked off Black Friday sales on its website, but there are plenty more deals that the South Korean company plans to offer in the coming weeks. On Black Friday, customers will be able to save with Samsung Pay's killer limited-time promotions.

Those who pay with Samsung Pay three or more times between November 29 and December 1 will earn 1,000 Rewards points, which can then be used to buy gift cards and obtain various Cash Back Awards from favorite merchants in December.

Also, customers who use Pay Cash fro three or more transactions in December will receive $10 in their Samsung Pay Cash accounts. And things don't stop here, as Samsung announced it will waive service fees in December when you send money around the world.

Last but not least, from now through December 12, Samsung fans will earn 100% of the purchase price back in Samsung Rewards for themes, wallpapers, icons, always-on displays, or select in-game purchases made via Samsung Galaxy Store.

The in-game purchases are limited to $1,000 per user per day and participating games include Pokemon GO, Asphalt 9: Legends, Harry Potter, Guns of Glory: Build an Epic Army for the Kingdom, Disney Heroes: Battle Mode, Dragon Mania Legends, Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, Marvel Strike Force, and Yahtzee with Buddies.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$50
Save-50-bucks-on-the-Apple-Watch-series-4
Best Buy has a timely sale on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS)
-100%
metro-t-mobile-holiday-deal-two-free-phones-tablet
T-Mobile's flagship prepaid brand can hook you up with two free phones and a tablet for the holidays
The-iPhone-XS-is-at-a-big-discount-on-Amazon-today
The iPhone XS is at a big discount on Amazon today
-$50
samsung-galaxy-watch-active-2-amazon-deal
Amazon has the Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale at a decent discount for the first time ever
amazon-deal-of-the-day-anker-chargers-cables
Expires in - 5h 47minAmazon is selling some of Anker's best chargers and cables at huge discounts ahead of Black Friday
-40%
Get-40-off-an-Adobe-Creative-Cloud-subscription-with-this-Black-Friday-deal
Expires in - 1w 3dGet 40% off an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription with this Black Friday deal

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 from being upset with Google
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.