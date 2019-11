Early Black Friday deal: $200 off Galaxy S10 and Note 10, free Galaxy Buds, trade-in discount

Officially, it's not yet Black Friday. Unofficially, a lot of stores have already kicked off Black Friday sales or something similar. Samsung is yet to announce its Black Friday promotion, but it does offer some Early Black Friday deals that you might want to check out, especially if you're in the market for the company's most recent top-tier phones, the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 For a limited time, these phones are $200 off, but if you have a new phone to trade-in, you'll be able to save a lot more. The newer your smartphone, the higher the trade-in discount. Of course, you'll have to own a Samsung, Google or Apple handset to take advantage of the trade-in offer.Anyway, the trade-in and $200 discounts can be combined so you could end up getting a Galaxy Note 10 for just $410 outright when you trade in a Galaxy Note 9 (via Droid-life ). On top of that, Samsung throws in a pair of Galaxy Buds, so that's an extra $130 value that you could get out of this deal.Last but not least, customers who get a carrier-bound Galaxy S10 or Note 10 and finance the phone for 24 months will save an extra $100. So there's a lot of value to these deals, just check them out and see which one suits you best.