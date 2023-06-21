Samsung brings its AI image editor app to more premium Galaxy phones
Initially launched on the Galaxy S22 series last year, and the Galaxy S23 series in 2023, the Galaxy Enhance-X app is now available for a bunch of additional Galaxy premium smartphones, Samsung announced. Along with the announcement, Samsung confirmed its powerful AI image editor app is now out of beta.
In addition to these premium smartphones, Samsung announced that support for Galaxy Enhance-X on Galaxy A series, Galaxy M series and Galaxy tablets will be available at a later date. However, the company didn’t say if all the features that owners of Galaxy premium users benefit from will also be available to those who own non-premium phones.
That’s not to say that the AI image editor app doesn’t have a wide range of tools that allows users to customize their images. If you want, you can use different levels of HDR intensity, take advantage of the Upscale tool to boost the resolution of images under 1MP by up to four times, as well as remove shadows from certain areas in a picture.
The Galaxy Enhance-X editing functions include a bunch of other features such as Brighten, Fix Blur, Sharpen, Remove Reflection and Fix Lens Distortion. The app is available for download for free via the Galaxy Store.
Officially launched on June 20, the Galaxy Enhance-X app is available for a range of premium Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy S23 series, S22 series, S21 series, Note20 series, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G and Z Flip LTE devices powered by One UI 5.1 or above.
In addition to these premium smartphones, Samsung announced that support for Galaxy Enhance-X on Galaxy A series, Galaxy M series and Galaxy tablets will be available at a later date. However, the company didn’t say if all the features that owners of Galaxy premium users benefit from will also be available to those who own non-premium phones.
If you haven’t used Samsung’s Galaxy Enhance-X app, it’s worth noting that this app promises to automatically refine any visual noise, blur and low details, thus improving the image quality. What makes the app extremely easy to use is that all this is done with a single tap.
That’s not to say that the AI image editor app doesn’t have a wide range of tools that allows users to customize their images. If you want, you can use different levels of HDR intensity, take advantage of the Upscale tool to boost the resolution of images under 1MP by up to four times, as well as remove shadows from certain areas in a picture.
The Galaxy Enhance-X editing functions include a bunch of other features such as Brighten, Fix Blur, Sharpen, Remove Reflection and Fix Lens Distortion. The app is available for download for free via the Galaxy Store.
Things that are NOT allowed: