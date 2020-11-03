iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Wearables Audio

The Galaxy Buds Beyond might be Samsung's next wireless earbuds

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 03, 2020, 9:14 AM
The Galaxy Buds Beyond might be Samsung's next wireless earbuds
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds almost nine months ago and introduced the more advanced Galaxy Buds Live three months ago. Now, new information suggests the company may be working on another pair.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Beyond is the chosen name


A recent trademark listing uncovered by 9to5Google reveals Samsung recently filed a trademark in the United States for the name ‘Galaxy Buds Beyond’ with several categories in mind including headphones and wireless headsets.

No details about which features the Galaxy Buds Beyond will offer, or what sort of design is on the cards, are revealed in the filing. However, these could potentially be a replacement for the Galaxy Buds+, which are nearing their first birthday.

If that is indeed the case, the Galaxy Buds Beyond might retail at $149 in the United States, slightly less than the $169 price point of the Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung has made a habit of introducing its next-generation wireless earbuds alongside its newest flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S21 series should arrive in January, so the Galaxy Buds Beyond could hit shelves soon after that.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
The Google Pixel deals we expect seeing on Black Friday
Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless