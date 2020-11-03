The Galaxy Buds Beyond might be Samsung's next wireless earbuds
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds almost nine months ago and introduced the more advanced Galaxy Buds Live three months ago. Now, new information suggests the company may be working on another pair.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Beyond is the chosen name
A recent trademark listing uncovered by 9to5Google reveals Samsung recently filed a trademark in the United States for the name ‘Galaxy Buds Beyond’ with several categories in mind including headphones and wireless headsets.
No details about which features the Galaxy Buds Beyond will offer, or what sort of design is on the cards, are revealed in the filing. However, these could potentially be a replacement for the Galaxy Buds+, which are nearing their first birthday.
If that is indeed the case, the Galaxy Buds Beyond might retail at $149 in the United States, slightly less than the $169 price point of the Galaxy Buds Live.
Samsung has made a habit of introducing its next-generation wireless earbuds alongside its newest flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S21 series should arrive in January, so the Galaxy Buds Beyond could hit shelves soon after that.
Samsung has made a habit of introducing its next-generation wireless earbuds alongside its newest flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S21 series should arrive in January, so the Galaxy Buds Beyond could hit shelves soon after that.