Get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 at a mind blowing discount if you can sacrifice one little thing

But we must also note that there is a significant catch here. As we mentioned, this is the international version of the Galaxy Buds 2, which means that Samsung's standard one-year warranty for these bad boys may not be valid in the US. So if you live in the US and something happens with your Galaxy Buds 2, you will be on your own. That said, you will still receive a 30-day warranty on your new Galaxy Buds 2.The Galaxy Buds 2 offer amazing sound for their price. They are punchy, which means they have a strong emphasis on bass and come with pretty decent Active Noise Cancelling. In addition to that, they are lightweight and comfortable to wear.According to Samsung, the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds can last up to 7.5 hours with ANC turned off or 5 hours with it turned on before the need to put them in the case to charge. The earbuds offer up to 29 hours of playtime with ANC disabled and 20 hours with ANC enabled, with the case.