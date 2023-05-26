Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 at a mind blowing discount if you can sacrifice one little thing

Get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 at a mind blowing discount if you can sacrifice one little thing
We know, we know: finding a great pair of earbuds at an amazing price could be quite the challenge. Not only are there a lot of wireless earbuds out there, but the best of the best are often too expensive. So you either spend a good amount of cash on new earbuds or buy some cheap earphones and reconcile with the poor audio quality. But there is another way: take advantage of the following deal.

At the moment, Amazon has the international version of the incredible Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 discounted by 47%, which means you will save $66 through this deal. And yeah, $66 doesn't sound like much, we agree. However, keep in mind that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are already budget-friendly, and such a discount basically makes them a real bargain — especially for the features and sound quality these tiny bad boys offer.

But we must also note that there is a significant catch here. As we mentioned, this is the international version of the Galaxy Buds 2, which means that Samsung's standard one-year warranty for these bad boys may not be valid in the US. So if you live in the US and something happens with your Galaxy Buds 2, you will be on your own. That said, you will still receive a 30-day warranty on your new Galaxy Buds 2.

The Galaxy Buds 2 offer amazing sound for their price. They are punchy, which means they have a strong emphasis on bass and come with pretty decent Active Noise Cancelling. In addition to that, they are lightweight and comfortable to wear.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds can last up to 7.5 hours with ANC turned off or 5 hours with it turned on before the need to put them in the case to charge. The earbuds offer up to 29 hours of playtime with ANC disabled and 20 hours with ANC enabled, with the case.

