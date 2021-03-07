Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android

Space zoom and other previously flagship-exclusive features allegedly coming to Galaxy A72

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 07, 2021, 6:23 PM
Today, we saw some real-life images of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, and now Galaxy A72's marketing material has allegedly leaked, corroborating previously rumored specs and revealing a couple of new ones. 

The images are largely in line with rumors that say the Galaxy A72 will come with a 64MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide unit, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 5MP macro module. A report had said that the telephoto camera would have 2x optical zoom, but it now appears that it will have 3x optical zoom and 30x space zoom, things which have never been seen on A series handsets. 


Also new are Snapchat effects, which will be embedded directly into the camera app. 

It also seems that the Galaxy A72 will feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, another first for the Galaxy A series.



The phone will probably have a 6.7-inches Super AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will supposedly have the Snapdragon 720G under the hood, which will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. The front camera will apparently be 32MP.

A hefty 5,000mAh battery will keep the phone going and the device will support 25W fast charging. It will also likely offer an IP67 water resistance rating. 

The phone will seemingly only support 4G and we suspect that it's because Samsung wants the demographic looking for upper mid-tier 5G-ready phones to instead buy a premium phone or a stripped-down flagship like the Galaxy S20 FE

The base model will reportedly be priced at €449 (~$536) and the 256GB variant will retail for €509 (~$607). The Galaxy A72 is expected to be unveiled later this month.

