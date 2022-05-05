Samsung Galaxy A42 5G and A71 5G getting Android 12 updates in the US
Samsung’s Android 12 rollout first took Europe and Asia by storm, but lately more and more US-centric phones received the highly-anticipated update. After entire lineups of flagships, new and old, have been updated to Android 12, Samsung’s attention is now turning to its low- and mid-end devices.
The next two non-flagship Samsung smartphones to receive Android 12 updates in the US are two 5G-enabled handsets: Galaxy A42 and Galaxy A71. The latter has already received the update at Verizon a few days ago, but the unlocked and US Cellular models are getting it starting today (via SamMobile).
As far as the security patch goes, the Galaxy A42 5G is being bumped to March 2022 security patch, while the Galaxy A71 5G is getting the newer April 2022 security update. Both updates are rolled out in waves, so it might take up to a week to reach all customers.
The next two non-flagship Samsung smartphones to receive Android 12 updates in the US are two 5G-enabled handsets: Galaxy A42 and Galaxy A71. The latter has already received the update at Verizon a few days ago, but the unlocked and US Cellular models are getting it starting today (via SamMobile).
The much cheaper Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is being updated to Android 12 too, but this particular phone is only getting One UI 4.0, whereas the Galaxy A71 5G update has the One UI 4.1 included.
As far as the security patch goes, the Galaxy A42 5G is being bumped to March 2022 security patch, while the Galaxy A71 5G is getting the newer April 2022 security update. Both updates are rolled out in waves, so it might take up to a week to reach all customers.
Things that are NOT allowed: