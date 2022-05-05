 Samsung Galaxy A42 5G and A71 5G getting Android 12 updates in the US - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G and A71 5G getting Android 12 updates in the US

Samsung Software updates
Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G and A71 5G getting Android 12 updates in the US
Samsung’s Android 12 rollout first took Europe and Asia by storm, but lately more and more US-centric phones received the highly-anticipated update. After entire lineups of flagships, new and old, have been updated to Android 12, Samsung’s attention is now turning to its low- and mid-end devices.

The next two non-flagship Samsung smartphones to receive Android 12 updates in the US are two 5G-enabled handsets: Galaxy A42 and Galaxy A71. The latter has already received the update at Verizon a few days ago, but the unlocked and US Cellular models are getting it starting today (via SamMobile).

The much cheaper Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is being updated to Android 12 too, but this particular phone is only getting One UI 4.0, whereas the Galaxy A71 5G update has the One UI 4.1 included.

As far as the security patch goes, the Galaxy A42 5G is being bumped to March 2022 security patch, while the Galaxy A71 5G is getting the newer April 2022 security update. Both updates are rolled out in waves, so it might take up to a week to reach all customers.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Verizon makes the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 free with (almost) any trade-in
Verizon makes the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 free with (almost) any trade-in
Latest OnePlus Nord 2T leak shows off design, specs, potential price
Latest OnePlus Nord 2T leak shows off design, specs, potential price
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro update brings battery-related improvements
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro update brings battery-related improvements
Apple, Google, and Microsoft commit to expanded use of passwordless sign-ins
Apple, Google, and Microsoft commit to expanded use of passwordless sign-ins
TikTok finally implementing an ad revenue sharing model with TikTok Pulse
TikTok finally implementing an ad revenue sharing model with TikTok Pulse
Retail box leak confirms unchanged battery life for redesigned Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
Retail box leak confirms unchanged battery life for redesigned Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Popular stories

Buyers of 2022 iPhone models will have tough decisions to make based on pricing
Buyers of 2022 iPhone models will have tough decisions to make based on pricing
T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with (not so) mysterious tagline
T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with (not so) mysterious tagline
Apple and Samsung both working on thermometers for next watches, but one is struggling
Apple and Samsung both working on thermometers for next watches, but one is struggling
The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!
The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could come with a bigger cover screen
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could come with a bigger cover screen
These two new OnePlus phones are crazy fast and impressively affordable
These two new OnePlus phones are crazy fast and impressively affordable
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless