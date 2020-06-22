AT&T and Sprint customers can save big on the already affordable Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
Check out the deal at Samsung and AT&T
The AT&T deal is the same in both places, with the $600 retail price slashed in half if you don't have a problem agreeing to a 30-month installment plan, adding a line to a new or existing account, and settling for your total $300 savings in the form of bill credits.
At the end of the day, you're looking at spending a measly 10 bucks every 30 days for two and a half years on an undeniably gorgeous phone with a Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display in tow, as well as a more than respectable Snapdragon 765 processor under the hood, a generous 6GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 4,500mAh battery, and a versatile quad rear-facing camera system composed of a 64MP main imaging sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and 5MP depth sensor.
Check out the deals at Samsung and Sprint
Before pulling the trigger, you should note that the AT&T-specific Galaxy A71 5G variant is still technically available for pre-orders only, with shipments set to kick off around July 3.
Meanwhile, Sprint customers can get the handset immediately in exchange for $15 a month either with a two-year installment agreement on Samsung.com or an 18-month Flex lease plan signed with the soon-to-be-retired carrier itself. Compatible with low and mid-band 5G networks for the time being, the Galaxy A71 is expected to be released in the very near future in a special edition equipped with Verizon mmWave support as well.