AT&T and Sprint customers can save big on the already affordable Samsung Galaxy A71 5G





But you don't necessarily have to join the third-largest wireless service provider stateside to save big on the already inexpensive Samsung Galaxy A71 5G. AT&T and Sprint subscribers can get in on the action as well right now, either by shopping for the freshly released device on its manufacturer's official website or directly at their mobile network operators.













The AT&T deal is the same in both places, with the $600 retail price slashed in half if you don't have a problem agreeing to a 30-month installment plan, adding a line to a new or existing account, and settling for your total $300 savings in the form of bill credits.





At the end of the day, you're looking at spending a measly 10 bucks every 30 days for two and a half years on an undeniably gorgeous phone with a Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display in tow, as well as a more than respectable Snapdragon 765 processor under the hood, a generous 6GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 4,500mAh battery, and a versatile quad rear-facing camera system composed of a 64MP main imaging sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and 5MP depth sensor.













Before pulling the trigger, you should note that the AT&T-specific Galaxy A71 5G variant is still technically available for pre-orders only, with shipments set to kick off around July 3.



