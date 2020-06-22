AT&T Sprint Samsung Android Deals 5G

AT&T and Sprint customers can save big on the already affordable Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 22, 2020, 3:42 AM
Unveiled more than two months ago, the jumbo-sized and decidedly stylish Galaxy A71 officially became one of the most affordable 5G-enabled smartphones available in the US last week. 

Unlike the Nubia RedMagic 5G, Samsung's latest upper mid-range handset has the full support of the nation's big four carriers too, which allowed the 6.7-incher to make its commercial debut at an even lower price than its $600 MSRP for T-Mobile customers willing to open a new line of service.

But you don't necessarily have to join the third-largest wireless service provider stateside to save big on the already inexpensive Samsung Galaxy A71 5G. AT&T and Sprint subscribers can get in on the action as well right now, either by shopping for the freshly released device on its manufacturer's official website or directly at their mobile network operators.

The AT&T deal is the same in both places, with the $600 retail price slashed in half if you don't have a problem agreeing to a 30-month installment plan, adding a line to a new or existing account, and settling for your total $300 savings in the form of bill credits. 

At the end of the day, you're looking at spending a measly 10 bucks every 30 days for two and a half years on an undeniably gorgeous phone with a Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display in tow, as well as a more than respectable Snapdragon 765 processor under the hood, a generous 6GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 4,500mAh battery, and a versatile quad rear-facing camera system composed of a 64MP main imaging sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and 5MP depth sensor.

Before pulling the trigger, you should note that the AT&T-specific Galaxy A71 5G variant is still technically available for pre-orders only, with shipments set to kick off around July 3.

Meanwhile, Sprint customers can get the handset immediately in exchange for $15 a month either with a two-year installment agreement on Samsung.com or an 18-month Flex lease plan signed with the soon-to-be-retired carrier itself. Compatible with low and mid-band 5G networks for the time being, the Galaxy A71 is expected to be released in the very near future in a special edition equipped with Verizon mmWave support as well. 

