The most affordable 5G flagship smartphone lands in the US on June 22
The next step for Nubia is to bring the 5G-enabled RedMagic to the States. The Chinese company confirmed recently that the flagship will be available for purchase in North America starting June 22 for just $600.
The RedMagic 5G is also marketed as a gaming phone since it boasts an incredible 6.65-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, as well as Shoulder Trigger buttons and active liquid-cooling. Also, the upcoming flagship features an in-display fingerprint sensor, a massive 4,500 mAh battery (55W USB-C charging), and a triple rear camera with 64MP+8MP+2MP sensors.
Not to mention that it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with no less than 12GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Nubia RedMagic 5G runs Nubia's proprietary OS based on Android 10.
If you're looking for a cheaper 5G smartphone and find the RedMagic 5G suitable, you'll have to check Nubia's online store on June 22.