The most affordable 5G flagship smartphone lands in the US on June 22

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 16, 2020, 11:11 PM
It's probably just a coincidence that Qualcomm revealed its brand-new Snapdragon 690 chipset that will bring 5G to the masses, on the same day that we learned the most affordable 5G flagship smartphone arrives in the US next week.

Not many have probably heard about Nubia, an independent company that started as a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZTE in 2012. Still, Nubia is selling some of the cheapest Android flagship smartphones in the United States. The Red Magic Mars and Z20 are among the most recent products released by Nubia in the US.

The next step for Nubia is to bring the 5G-enabled RedMagic to the States. The Chinese company confirmed recently that the flagship will be available for purchase in North America starting June 22 for just $600.

The RedMagic 5G is also marketed as a gaming phone since it boasts an incredible 6.65-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, as well as Shoulder Trigger buttons and active liquid-cooling. Also, the upcoming flagship features an in-display fingerprint sensor, a massive 4,500 mAh battery (55W USB-C charging), and a triple rear camera with 64MP+8MP+2MP sensors.

Not to mention that it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with no less than 12GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Nubia RedMagic 5G runs Nubia's proprietary OS based on Android 10.

If you're looking for a cheaper 5G smartphone and find the RedMagic 5G suitable, you'll have to check Nubia's online store on June 22.

Related phones

Red Magic 5G
nubia Red Magic 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

