Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G: What’s in the box?

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G: What’s in the box?
Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G have just been announced, and if you are in the market for a brand-new Samsung phone but don't want to spend a fortune on a Galaxy S23, you will probably go for one of these bad boys. And, of course, you will want to know what exactly will come inside the box with your new Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A34 5G.

In this article, we will see what goodies you will receive with your brand-new Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A34 5G.

What's in the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G boxes?


  • The Galaxy A54 5G/Galaxy A34 5G
  • A USB-C cable
  • A SIM Tray ejector
  • Paperwork

We should mention that you will receive the same stuff in the box regardless of the phone you choose. The content of the boxes is identical; only the phones in them differ.

As you can see, with your new Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A34 5G, you will receive pretty much all the standard stuff, like a USB-C charging cable and a SIM tray ejector.

What's Not in the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G boxes?


  • Power adapter
  • Headphones
  • Case

You are probably not surprised you won't receive a charging brick and headphones with your Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A34 5G. As you most likely know, manufacturers don't ship chargers or headphones with their phones anymore.

So, yeah, there you have it. All the things you will receive and the most important things that, sadly, you won't get with either the Galaxy A54 5G or the Galaxy A34 5G.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
New features added to popular iOS and Android weather app
New features added to popular iOS and Android weather app
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
TSMC takes another Snapdragon chip away from Samsung Foundry
TSMC takes another Snapdragon chip away from Samsung Foundry

Popular stories

Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Samsung's insanely capable Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for a hefty discount
Samsung's insanely capable Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for a hefty discount
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
Samsung is reportedly prepping a huge update to improve the cameras on its Galaxy S23 line
Samsung is reportedly prepping a huge update to improve the cameras on its Galaxy S23 line
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless