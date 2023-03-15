Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G: What’s in the box?
Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G have just been announced, and if you are in the market for a brand-new Samsung phone but don't want to spend a fortune on a Galaxy S23, you will probably go for one of these bad boys. And, of course, you will want to know what exactly will come inside the box with your new Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A34 5G.
We should mention that you will receive the same stuff in the box regardless of the phone you choose. The content of the boxes is identical; only the phones in them differ.
As you can see, with your new Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A34 5G, you will receive pretty much all the standard stuff, like a USB-C charging cable and a SIM tray ejector.
You are probably not surprised you won't receive a charging brick and headphones with your Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A34 5G. As you most likely know, manufacturers don't ship chargers or headphones with their phones anymore.
In this article, we will see what goodies you will receive with your brand-new Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A34 5G.
What's in the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G boxes?
- The Galaxy A54 5G/Galaxy A34 5G
- A USB-C cable
- A SIM Tray ejector
- Paperwork
We should mention that you will receive the same stuff in the box regardless of the phone you choose. The content of the boxes is identical; only the phones in them differ.
As you can see, with your new Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A34 5G, you will receive pretty much all the standard stuff, like a USB-C charging cable and a SIM tray ejector.
What's Not in the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G boxes?
- Power adapter
- Headphones
- Case
You are probably not surprised you won't receive a charging brick and headphones with your Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy A34 5G. As you most likely know, manufacturers don't ship chargers or headphones with their phones anymore.
So, yeah, there you have it. All the things you will receive and the most important things that, sadly, you won't get with either the Galaxy A54 5G or the Galaxy A34 5G.
Things that are NOT allowed: