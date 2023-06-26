You can now save big time on a Samsung Galaxy A53, one of the best mid-rangers on the market

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Save $101! Grab a Galaxy A53 5G from Amazon and save $101. The Galaxy A53 still packs great performance, takes amazing photos, and has a pretty decent battery life. $101 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Awesome Blue, International version : Save $134! Get the Awesome Blue-colored International version of the Galaxy A53 5G instead and save $134. Since this is the International model, it doesn't come with an active warranty in the US. $134 off (30%) Buy at Amazon

In terms of performance, the Galaxy A53 comes with an Exynos 1280 chipset under the hood that still has some decent power. It probably won't run the latest mobile games at their highest graphics settings, but should be able to do stuff like web browsing and streaming videos without any hiccups.The phone also comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, and a slot for a microSD card. As for the cameras, the Galaxy A53 packs a 64MP main shooter and a 32MP selfie snapper. Both cameras take gorgeous photos and can shoot videos in up to 4K 30fps.With the huge 5000mAh battery on the Galaxy A53, you will be able to watch videos for almost 8 hours nonstop or browse the web for nearly 16 hours straight without the need to charge.With good enough performance, nice cameras, and great battery life, the Galaxy A53 is just a no-brainer — especially at this current price on Amazon. This is why you should take advantage of this sweet deal and fancy yourself a brand-new Galaxy A53 before it's too late and the offer expires!