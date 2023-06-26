You can now save big time on a Samsung Galaxy A53, one of the best mid-rangers on the market
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's high-end smartphones, like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, might be stealing the spotlight, but the tech giant's mid-range phones are also quite good and are among the best mid-rangers on the market.
For example, the Samsung Galaxy A54, which is the tech giant's latest mid-ranger, packs great performance, good cameras, and a pretty nice battery life. It's an awesome phone that definitely deserves to enter your shortlist. However, if you are currently on the hunt for a new mid-ranger, you will want to shift your focus to another Galaxy smartphone.
In terms of performance, the Galaxy A53 comes with an Exynos 1280 chipset under the hood that still has some decent power. It probably won't run the latest mobile games at their highest graphics settings, but should be able to do stuff like web browsing and streaming videos without any hiccups.
The phone also comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, and a slot for a microSD card. As for the cameras, the Galaxy A53 packs a 64MP main shooter and a 32MP selfie snapper. Both cameras take gorgeous photos and can shoot videos in up to 4K 30fps.
With the huge 5000mAh battery on the Galaxy A53, you will be able to watch videos for almost 8 hours nonstop or browse the web for nearly 16 hours straight without the need to charge.
With good enough performance, nice cameras, and great battery life, the Galaxy A53 is just a no-brainer — especially at this current price on Amazon. This is why you should take advantage of this sweet deal and fancy yourself a brand-new Galaxy A53 before it's too late and the offer expires!
For example, the Samsung Galaxy A54, which is the tech giant's latest mid-ranger, packs great performance, good cameras, and a pretty nice battery life. It's an awesome phone that definitely deserves to enter your shortlist. However, if you are currently on the hunt for a new mid-ranger, you will want to shift your focus to another Galaxy smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 is on a pretty nice sale on Amazon at the moment. The retailer is offering this amazing smartphone at a sweet 22% discount, which means you now have the chance to save $101 on one of Samsung's best phones currently available. And you can save even more — $134 to be exact — if you go for the Awesome Blue-colored international version of the Galaxy A53 instead, which is also heavily discounted on Amazon. However, we must note that the international version doesn't have an active warranty in the US, which means you will be on your own if your Galaxy A53 suddenly breaks. So the extra savings come with a sacrifice.
In terms of performance, the Galaxy A53 comes with an Exynos 1280 chipset under the hood that still has some decent power. It probably won't run the latest mobile games at their highest graphics settings, but should be able to do stuff like web browsing and streaming videos without any hiccups.
The phone also comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, and a slot for a microSD card. As for the cameras, the Galaxy A53 packs a 64MP main shooter and a 32MP selfie snapper. Both cameras take gorgeous photos and can shoot videos in up to 4K 30fps.
With the huge 5000mAh battery on the Galaxy A53, you will be able to watch videos for almost 8 hours nonstop or browse the web for nearly 16 hours straight without the need to charge.
With good enough performance, nice cameras, and great battery life, the Galaxy A53 is just a no-brainer — especially at this current price on Amazon. This is why you should take advantage of this sweet deal and fancy yourself a brand-new Galaxy A53 before it's too late and the offer expires!
Things that are NOT allowed: