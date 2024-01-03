Samsung Galaxy A52 5G’s Android 14 update finally arrives in the US
The Galaxy A52 5G is still a decent mid-range phone three years after launch. If you’re still hanging on to one of these older Galaxy devices, you’ll be pleased to know that the Android 14 update is finally rolling out in the United States.
First released in Europe and China, the Galaxy A52 5G Android 14 update is now available for carrier-locked units in the US (via Sammy Fans). It’s unfortunate that the unlocked models aren’t eligible for the update, but it’s just a matter of time before they’ll be added to the list.
Besides all the new features and improvements that Android 14 brings, Samsung also included the December 2023 security patch. A handful of apps that come pre-installed on the phone have been updated too.
First released in Europe and China, the Galaxy A52 5G Android 14 update is now available for carrier-locked units in the US (via Sammy Fans). It’s unfortunate that the unlocked models aren’t eligible for the update, but it’s just a matter of time before they’ll be added to the list.
That being said, if you’re using a carrier-locked Galaxy A52 5G as your daily driver, you should be looking for software version A526USQUCFWL1. This is a 2GB download, so make sure you have enough free storage before attempting to upgrade to Android 14.
Besides all the new features and improvements that Android 14 brings, Samsung also included the December 2023 security patch. A handful of apps that come pre-installed on the phone have been updated too.
Samsung has promised four years of Android OS updates for all its Galaxy devices, so the Galaxy A52 5G qualifies for another major Android update. Obviously, that’s not set in stone as companies can adjust their roadmap for software updates anytime.
Things that are NOT allowed: