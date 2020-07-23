Samsung Android 5G

Samsung's cheapest upcoming 5G smartphone will pack a huge battery

by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 23, 2020, 6:18 AM

Because Samsung's high-end Galaxy Note 20 duo is unlikely to rival the sales numbers of Apple's iPhone 12 family, the Korea-based tech giant will need lower-cost devices like the Galaxy A71 5G, A42, A52, and A72 to catch on in order to hope to get its 5G smartphone market crown back in the near future.

While we obviously don't expect the company to release any new Galaxy A-series handsets over the next few months, one ultra-affordable model that could see daylight in early 2021 is already in the spotlight. That's because the SM-A426, aka the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, is pretty much guaranteed to come packing a 5,000mAh battery, according to the early information collected by the almost always reliable folks over at Dutch publication GalaxyClub (translated here).

In case you're wondering, this year's 4G LTE-only Galaxy A41 has a 3,500mAh battery under its hood that never seemed out of place or disappointingly small for a budget-friendly 6.1-inch phone also packing a frugal MediaTek Helio P65 processor. Naturally, the 6.5-inch Galaxy A51 upgrades that number to 4,000mAh, while the 6.7-inch Galaxy A71 5G takes its cell size all the way up to 4,500mAh.

That suggests the Galaxy A42 5G might end up sporting a larger display than basically every existing member of the mid-range Galaxy A lineup, although that particular detail is not carved in stone yet. In fact, we don't know anything about this device other than the aforementioned typical 5,000mAh battery capacity and its previously rumored gray, black, and white color options.

It's definitely worth highlighting that the Galaxy A42 5G could trump the battery size of high-end handsets like the Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, and S20 Fan Edition if this info pans out, while matching the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in a very important department for a large number of consumers. Especially consumers on tight budgets.

For the time being, we have no idea how much the 5G-enabled A42 could cost when it eventually goes on sale, but our hope is that Samsung will be able to keep the recommended price below or at least around the $400 mark. We can also safely assume the phone will adopt a humbler chipset than the Snapdragon 765 powering the Galaxy A71 5G, which might boost the battery endurance figures to some absolutely mind-blowing levels. 

