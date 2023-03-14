This is all you need to know about the unannounced Samsung Galaxy A34 5G mid-ranger









As the names suggest, these are slightly more advanced products than the two aforementioned bestsellers, and even though they're not technically official yet, we already know everything there is to know about them. Yes, every little thing from the design language to color options, full specifications, and even European pricing.

Here are the finally final Samsung Galaxy A34 5G specs





6.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution (FHD+) and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor with two 2.6 GHz cores and six 2.0 GHz cores;

48MP primary rear-facing shooter with OIS and f/1.8 aperture;

8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture;

5MP tertiary depth lens with f/2.4 aperture;

13MP front-facing camera;

6/8GB RAM options;

128/256GB internal storage space;

5,000mAh battery with 25W charging capabilities;

Under-display fingerprint scanner;

IP67 water and dust resistance;

Dual SIM support;

MicroSD card slot for up to 1TB external storage expansion;

Android 13.



Yes, Media Markt has done it again, prematurely listing this mid-end device in Austria just like it did with the slightly higher-end Galaxy A54 5G . Unfortunately, we didn't manage to actually catch the 5G-enabled A34 live on the Austrian website of the Germany-based retailer, and with all the information predictably pulled, the product dimensions remain a bit of a mystery.









Because 1080 is a bigger number than 900, this is definitely good news, especially when considering the Galaxy A34 5G is likely to end up costing a little less than rumored last month

Here are the virtually guaranteed Galaxy A34 5G price tags





€390 with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM;

€460 in a 256GB storage configuration with 8 gigs of memory.





That's... not so bad after all, now, is it? It's certainly better than the €410 to €430 the entry-level variant was initially expected to set you back on the old continent, although it's still a tad worse than the pricing structure of the Galaxy A33 5G at launch around a year ago.









Is the Galaxy A34 5G affordable (and valuable) enough to make our list of the best budget phones available in 2023? Probably. But if we were to award a single device in that category with a trophy or crown of any sort, this wouldn't be it.





Its design is simply too easily forgettable and its specs not... special enough to help the A34 5G stand out from the mid-range crowd. Speaking of design, the images above are by far the clearest and sharpest depictions of the A34 to date, showing off all of its expected paint jobs (violet, lime, graphite, and silver) in all of their promotional glory.





The Galaxy A34 5G looks an awful lot like the slightly more powerful and feature-packed Galaxy A54 5G, which is definitely a good thing, but it does make one fairly important style compromise, settling for a small U-shaped notch rather than going the even smaller (and more modern) hole punch route.