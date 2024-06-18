Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6.1 update to the Galaxy A25 in the US
Despite doing a great job at upgrading its devices to One UI 6.1, Samsung is still missing a few from the very long list of already updated phones and tablets. One of the phones that did not receive the One UI 6.1 update until recently is the Samsung Galaxy A25.
According to a post on Samsung’s Community forums, the Galaxy A25 5G is getting the One UI 6.1 update in the United States. Unfortunately, even if you live in the US and own a Galaxy A25 5G, chances are slim that you’ve got the update.
Apparently, only locked units are now eligible for One UI 6.1, specifically Xfinity-branded Galaxy A25 5G devices have been confirmed to receive the update. Even so, it’s just a matter days before other Galaxy A25 5G units will become eligible for the same update.
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G One UI 6.1 changelog, Credits - ukraina2
Samsung has already rolled out the One UI 6.1 update for Galaxy A25 5G in South Korea, which makes the US the second major market that gets the OS update. Of course, don’t expect any of the Galaxy AI features that Samsung added in the One UI 6.1 update for its flagship, but everything else should be included.
