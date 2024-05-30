Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Two Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets pick up One UI 6.1 updates

By
Two Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets pick up One UI 6.1 updates
Samsung continues to deploy its latest One UI 6.1 update across just about every Galaxy device it launched in the last few years. The next two products that are getting the One UI 6.1 update are part of the tablets category: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro.

Both tablets are now eligible for One UI 6.1 updates in various regions. For example, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is getting the update in South Korea (via SamMobile), so you might want to look for firmware versions T733XXU6DXE1, T735NKOU5DXE1, and T736NKOU5DXE1, depending on which version of the tablet you own (Wi-Fi-only, LTE, and 5G).

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro - Two Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets pick up One UI 6.1 updates
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro


The same goes for the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, but with one major difference: only the Wi-Fi version is getting updated right now (via SamMobile). The update with firmware version T636NKOU6CXE3 is pretty beefy at around 2GB, so make sure you have enough free storage before you try to download it.

There’s no info on which security patch the updates include, but since Samsung released the May 2024 security patch earlier this week, there’s a high chance both tablets will get it along with One UI 6.1.
Cosmin Vasile
