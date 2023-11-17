Samsung Galaxy A25 shows up in new images alongside technical specs
Samsung Galaxy A25 is probably very close to being revealed by the South Korean company based on the number of leaks involving the mid-range handset. The most recent report that covers the Galaxy A25 reveals a new set of images showing the phone from different angles, as well as more details about its specs.
As far as the specs ago, the report mentions that the Galaxy A25 will pack a more than decent 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of brightness.
Other highlights of the upcoming phone include a triple camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), as well as 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro sensors. Also, the handset will feature a secondary 13-megapixel camera in the front.
Samsung Galaxy A25 is expected to be powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Since it’s likely to be launched in early 2024, it will probably ship with Android 14 right out of the box.
The folks at MySmartPrice have just published several official renders of the Galaxy A25, which come in line with the previous images that leaked a while ago. Based on these pictures, it’s obvious that the Galaxy A25 features a pretty standard design for a mid-range phone. That goes for both the front and back sides of the device.
On the inside, Samsung’s mid-range smartphone will feature the in-house made Exynos 1280 processor, coupled with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB of internal memory (up to 1TB via microSD card). Apart from the chipset, this feels like a pretty beefed-up hardware configuration for a mid-range device.
