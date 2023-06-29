Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G leaked renders reveal traditional design

Samsung 5G
@cosminvasile
It looks like Samsung is gearing up to launch yet another affordable 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A25 5G. Yes, most of us are more interested in the company’s upcoming flagships, but the large majority of customers buy much cheaper devices.

The sequel to the Galaxy A24 looks suspiciously similar on the outside. What makes the existence of this phone even more bizarre is the fact that the Galaxy A24 only made its debut on the market one month ago.

The renders made by Onleaks and published by Giznext reveal a traditional design that will certainly not make the Galaxy A25 5G stand out. But that won’t be an issue as long as the price is right.



Unfortunately, the images don’t come with any information about specs. Apart from the phone’s size and what’s visible in the pictures, no other details about the Galaxy A25 5G are known at this point. That being said, it’s worth noting that the Galaxy A25 5G measures 162 x 77.5 x 8.3 mm and features a 6.44-inch display.

Also, the phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a triple camera setup, and a 3.5mm audio jack. No word on when exactly the Galaxy A25 5G will be announced nor how much it will cost. Still, chances are that this will be introduced after Samsung’s Unpacked event slated for late July, so stay tuned for more on this one.

