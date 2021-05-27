Here's how much Samsung's budget Galaxy A22 5G could cost
Samsung's Galaxy A22 5G could be priced under €250
A Finnish retailer has listed (via SamMobile) the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G on its website for €182 without VAT. That means the final retail price with VAT included could be around €219-229.
The device is expected to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset and 4GB of RAM as standard, although the storage count is unknown. Also part of the package is a 6.4-inch LCD display and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
To ensure users can take advantage of 5G networks without worrying about it draining the battery, Samsung is reportedly including a massive 5,000mAh cell. Some form of fast charging support is likely.