$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android 5G

Here's how much Samsung's budget Galaxy A22 5G could cost

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 27, 2021, 6:26 AM
Here's how much Samsung's budget Galaxy A22 5G could cost
The €279 Galaxy A32 5G is a decent smartphone for anyone looking to gain access to 5G networks. But if that phone’s still a bit on the pricey side, the upcoming Galaxy A22 5G might be the perfect budget 5G phone for you.

Samsung's Galaxy A22 5G could be priced under €250


A Finnish retailer has listed (via SamMobile) the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G on its website for €182 without VAT. That means the final retail price with VAT included could be around €219-229.

The release date is listed as Friday, June 11, so hopefully it won’t be too long until we know whether the price is correct. If it turns out to be, the Galaxy A22 5G will be one of the most affordable phones with 5G in Europe.

The device is expected to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset and 4GB of RAM as standard, although the storage count is unknown. Also part of the package is a 6.4-inch LCD display and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

To ensure users can take advantage of 5G networks without worrying about it draining the battery, Samsung is reportedly including a massive 5,000mAh cell. Some form of fast charging support is likely.

Last on the list of features is a triple-camera setup. A 48-megapixel sensor acts as the primary shooter, though unspecified 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras are also included alongside an LED flash.

Latest News

Revamped OnePlus Nord coming to Europe next month as Nord CE 5G
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Revamped OnePlus Nord coming to Europe next month as Nord CE 5G
Huawei's taking Apple's crown: Harmony-OS powered Watch 3 arrives June 2
by Martin Filipov,  1
Huawei's taking Apple's crown: Harmony-OS powered Watch 3 arrives June 2
OnePlus teases new Nord smartphone coming at 'summer launch event'
by Joshua Swingle,  0
OnePlus teases new Nord smartphone coming at 'summer launch event'
Google is working on a pinned conversations feature for Google Messages
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google is working on a pinned conversations feature for Google Messages
Apple's actions were "rotten to the core" says the latest lawsuit calling the firm anticompetitive
by Alan Friedman,  5
Apple's actions were "rotten to the core" says the latest lawsuit calling the firm anticompetitive
iPad Pro's M1 chip has an unfixable security flaw
by Anam Hamid,  1
iPad Pro's M1 chip has an unfixable security flaw

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could be just as powerful as Samsung's Galaxy S21 series
Popular stories
iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) Review: Is the mini-LED display a big deal?
Popular stories
Arm's new Cortex CPUs and Mali GPUs will give 2022 Android flagships a substantial performance boost
Popular stories
The beastly Asus ROG Phone 5 with 5G is available in the US at a not-so-excessive price

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Samsung's newest flagship smartphones are hugely discounted on Amazon

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless