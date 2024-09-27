Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A16 4G and 5G versions appear on certification sites

Galaxy A16 4G



Samsung Galaxy A16 4G FCC and TUV Rheinland certifications. | Images credit — 91Mobiles

Galaxy A16 5G



Samsung Galaxy A16 5G FCC and TUV Rheinland certifications. | Images credit — 91Mobiles





Launch and availability

Both the Samsung Galaxy A16 4G and Galaxy A16 5G were recently listed on the Samsung India website, suggesting an impending launch. The 5G version has also appeared on the NBTC platform, hinting at wider availability. A recent report suggests that the 5G variant could launch before the end of September and may come with six years of OS updates. The phone's design has already been revealed through alleged leaked renders.I find that the prospect of a budget-friendly smartphone with 5G capabilities, coupled with the possibility of extended software support, is particularly appealing to consumers. I'm eager to see the official specifications and pricing details of both the 4G and 5G models, and how they stack up against other budget smartphones in the market.