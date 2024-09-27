Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A16 4G and 5G versions appear on certification sites
Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A16, its latest budget-friendly smartphone. The Galaxy A16 will be available in two versions: one with 4G LTE support and another with 5G connectivity. The upcoming Galaxy A16 series recently surfaced on FCC and TUV Rheinland certification platforms, shedding light on some of its features and specifications. This indicates that the official launch announcement may be imminent.
Galaxy A16 4G
Samsung Galaxy A16: what we know so farThe Samsung Galaxy A16 models are poised to be the brand's upcoming budget offerings, succeeding the Galaxy A15 which was launched in December 2023.
- The Samsung Galaxy A16 4G was spotted on the USA's FCC certification platform with the phone's 'Status Information' image, displaying the Mac address, Wi-Fi Mac Address, and serial number.
- The FCC ID for the 4G model is A3LSMA165M, and the phone will support 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth, and GPS.
- The FCC listings also reveal the charger model number (EP-TA800) and the data cable model number (EP-DN980).
- The TUV Rheinland listing confirms that both the 4G and 5G versions will support 18W fast charging (at 9v and 2.77 A) but might come with a 25W adapter in the box.
Samsung Galaxy A16 4G FCC and TUV Rheinland certifications. | Images credit — 91Mobiles
Galaxy A16 5G
- The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G carries the model number SM-A166B/DS and the FCC ID: A3LSMA166M.
- The FCC listing suggests the 5G model will feature 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity. A sketch on the listing hints at a possible triple camera setup.
- The TUV Rheinland certification indicates that the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G might have a rated battery capacity of 4860mAh and a typical capacity of 5,000mAh. The model number for the battery is W3-S-S.
- Similar to the 4G version, the listings confirm 18W fast charging support (at 9v and 2.77 A), potentially bundled with a 25W adapter.
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G FCC and TUV Rheinland certifications. | Images credit — 91Mobiles
Launch and availabilityBoth the Samsung Galaxy A16 4G and Galaxy A16 5G were recently listed on the Samsung India website, suggesting an impending launch. The 5G version has also appeared on the NBTC platform, hinting at wider availability. A recent report suggests that the 5G variant could launch before the end of September and may come with six years of OS updates. The phone's design has already been revealed through alleged leaked renders.
I find that the prospect of a budget-friendly smartphone with 5G capabilities, coupled with the possibility of extended software support, is particularly appealing to consumers. I'm eager to see the official specifications and pricing details of both the 4G and 5G models, and how they stack up against other budget smartphones in the market.
