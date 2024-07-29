Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 render | Image credits: OnLeaks & GizNext
The Galaxy A06 is one of Samsung’s upcoming entry-level smartphones. We already reported about the phone’s imminent release last week, as Samsung has already gone live with the Galaxy A06’s support page.
Until Samsung makes this official, the first high-resolution renders showing the phone from just about every angle have been leaked online. For those familiar with the Galaxy A05, the upcoming phone won’t be a surprise at all. The Galaxy A06 features the same uninteresting compact design.
The source of the renders claims the Galaxy A06 measures 167.3 x 77.9 x 8 mm, which makes it less bulky than the Galaxy A05 (168.7 x 78.2 x 8.8 mm). We assume that the Galaxy A06 will also be a bit lighter than the current model.
Unfortunately, things do not change much when it comes to specs either. Since the Galaxy A06 was recently spotted on Geekbench, we know it packs the same chipset as the Galaxy A05, the MediaTek Helio G85.
Samsung Galaxy A06 render | Image credits: OnLeaks & GizNext
But the similarities between the two phones go beyond just the chipset. The Galaxy A06 will also have 6GB RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery, just like the Galaxy A05. Even the display is rumored to be the same, so we expect the Galaxy A06 to sport a 6.7-inch HD+ display.
Based on the latest reports, the Galaxy A06 doesn’t seem too different than the Galaxy A05. We still don’t have any information about the camera, but the renders leaked reveal a dual camera, just like Galaxy A05’s.
If we are to put the Galaxy A05 and A06 side by side, the only difference is that the latter comes with Android 14 right out of the box. Even taking into consideration that most the information about the Galaxy A06 comes from unofficial sources, the phone doesn’t seem to stand out even from Samsung’s own devices.
