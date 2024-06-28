Samsung Galaxy A06 leak suggests very few changes over the previous model
Samsung Galaxy A05 | Image credit: SamsungSamsung is gearing up for its most important event of the second half of the year, but that’s not the end of excitement for the handset maker’s fans. There are a bunch of other Galaxy devices expected to be released by the end of the year, and one of those is the Galaxy A06.
Admittedly this is not on the same level as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, cheaper phones like the Galaxy A06 have the potential to sell more units than Samsung’s flagships. However, that’s unlikely to happen with the unannounced Galaxy A06, since the latest leak points to almost no changes in comparison with the Galaxy A05.
Spotted recently at Geekbench (via MySmartPrice), the Galaxy A06 seems to pack the same chipset as its predecessor: MediaTek Helio G85. The score is obtained by the phone and listed on Geekbench isn’t important, especially since this most likely is a prototype unit, but the fact that it features the same chipset as the Galaxy A05 indicates that there will no performance upgrade.
It's also important to note that the Galaxy A06 listing on Geekbench confirms the phone will pack 6GB RAM, which is another thing the upcoming device has in common with the Galaxy A05.
Obviously, the Galaxy A06 runs on Android 14, whereas the Galaxy A05 was launched with Android 13 on board. Unfortunately, that’s all we’ve been able to learn about the Galaxy A06, but based on these details, it looks like there won’t be too many differences between this phone and the Galaxy A05.
If that assumption tracks, then we expect the Galaxy A06 to feature a similar 6.7-inch HD+ display, a dual camera (50MP + 2MP), a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper, and a large 5,000 mAh battery.
Samsung introduced the Galaxy A05 back in September, so it’s likely that its successor will be unveiled around the same time this year. As far as the price goes, the Galaxy A06 should cost around €100 / $110 since it doesn’t bring any upgrades over the current model.
