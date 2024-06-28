Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung Galaxy A06 leak suggests very few changes over the previous model

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy A06 leak suggests very few changes over the previous model
Samsung Galaxy A05 | Image credit: Samsung
Samsung is gearing up for its most important event of the second half of the year, but that’s not the end of excitement for the handset maker’s fans. There are a bunch of other Galaxy devices expected to be released by the end of the year, and one of those is the Galaxy A06.

Admittedly this is not on the same level as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, cheaper phones like the Galaxy A06 have the potential to sell more units than Samsung’s flagships. However, that’s unlikely to happen with the unannounced Galaxy A06, since the latest leak points to almost no changes in comparison with the Galaxy A05.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now!

Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit!
Reserve at Samsung

Spotted recently at Geekbench (via MySmartPrice), the Galaxy A06 seems to pack the same chipset as its predecessor: MediaTek Helio G85. The score is obtained by the phone and listed on Geekbench isn’t important, especially since this most likely is a prototype unit, but the fact that it features the same chipset as the Galaxy A05 indicates that there will no performance upgrade.

It's also important to note that the Galaxy A06 listing on Geekbench confirms the phone will pack 6GB RAM, which is another thing the upcoming device has in common with the Galaxy A05.

Obviously, the Galaxy A06 runs on Android 14, whereas the Galaxy A05 was launched with Android 13 on board. Unfortunately, that’s all we’ve been able to learn about the Galaxy A06, but based on these details, it looks like there won’t be too many differences between this phone and the Galaxy A05.

If that assumption tracks, then we expect the Galaxy A06 to feature a similar 6.7-inch HD+ display, a dual camera (50MP + 2MP), a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper, and a large 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy A05 back in September, so it’s likely that its successor will be unveiled around the same time this year. As far as the price goes, the Galaxy A06 should cost around €100 / $110 since it doesn’t bring any upgrades over the current model.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless