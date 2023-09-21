Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Samsung Galaxy A05 promo images, key specs get leaked

Samsung Galaxy A05 promo images, key specs get leaked
The sequel to the Galaxy A04 is a sure thing based on the latest reports, so the only thing that remains to be clarified is upgrades Samsung will include over the previous model.

Considering the amount of information that got leaked in the last couple of months, the unannounced Galaxy A05 is likely to make its debut very soon. After a few live photos of the phone were spotted less than a month ago at Anatel, the National Telecommunications Agency in Brazil, we now have another leak that involves not just pictures, but also details about the phone’s key specs.

The folks at MSPowerUser recently published a few promo images that confirm some of the Galaxy A05’s specs. For starters, the phone will feature a dual camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Also, the Galaxy A05 will feature an 8-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.

According to the source of the leak, the phone is likely to sport a very large 6.7-inch HD+ display, and it’s massive 5,000 mAh battery will feature 25W fast charging support, a considerable upgrade over the 15W charging support that the current model provides.

We also know that the Galaxy A05 will be equipped with an octa-core processor, probably a MediaTek Helio G85, coupled with 4GB RAM. There’s no word on the amount of storage yet, but we’re expecting at least 64GB of internal memory. Other key specs of the phone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The promo images also confirm the Galaxy A05 will be available in at least three different colors: black, lime, and silver. The images are very low res, but based on a previous report, the Galaxy A05 will feature a glossy design, something that’s not fully visible in these promo images.
