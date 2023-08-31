Samsung Galaxy A05 leaked photos reveal glossy design
Samsung has another affordable smartphone in the pipeline, the Galaxy A05. The phone made headlines a few times in the past, but this is the first time that we get a sneak peek at its shiny design.
A couple of pictures showing the phone’s front and back have been recently spotted at Anatel, the National Telecommunications Agency in Brazil (via Tecnoblog). The only thing that seems to make the Galaxy A05 stand out is the obvious glossy design.
While this will certainly make it different, it will also present users with a big dilemma. Glossy phones tend to be fingerprint magnets, so many people decide to use a cover to prevent that from happening. Of course, that usually means hiding the phone’s shiny look, so it’s a double-edged sword.
The only things that we know about the Galaxy A05 is that it will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a large 5,000 mAh battery. Based on that, we can guess that this will be a very affordable smartphone, mostly aimed at developing markets.
Samsung Galaxy A05
The Galaxy A05 features an Infinity-U notch, but that’s all we know about the phone’s display at the moment. Two cameras and a LED flash are visible on the back, but the configuration remains a mystery.
