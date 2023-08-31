Samsung Galaxy A05 leaked photos reveal glossy design

While this will certainly make it different, it will also present users with a big dilemma. Glossy phones tend to be fingerprint magnets, so many people decide to use a cover to prevent that from happening. Of course, that usually means hiding the phone’s shiny look, so it’s a double-edged sword.The Galaxy A05 features an Infinity-U notch, but that’s all we know about the phone’s display at the moment. Two cameras and a LED flash are visible on the back, but the configuration remains a mystery.