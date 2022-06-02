More details leak about Samsung Galaxy A03s’ successor
The budget-friendly Galaxy A03s seems to have been successful enough to warrant a sequel, at least according to the latest information that leaked from various sources in the last couple of months. Back in April, the first renders of the unannounced Galaxy A04s popped up online courtesy to @OnLeaks, truly the world’s most accurate leaker.
The folks at MySmartPrice spotted the Galaxy A04s on Geekbench, the biggest benchmark database for both known and unreleased phones. According to the listing, the Galaxy A04s (SM-A047F) will be equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 850 processor, a chipset that’s been powering quite a few of the company’s affordable smartphones, including the Galaxy A13 and Galaxy M13.
Samsung has been in the news quite often lately with its budget-friendly smartphones aimed at different markets, and the company doesn’t seem to want to slow it down any time soon. Hopefully, they will be different enough in comparison with their predecessor to make them more appealing to the masses.
Unfortunately, aside from the fact that the Galaxy A04s will sports a large 6.5-inch display, nothing else was known about the phone at that time. After nearly two months, new information about the entry-level Android phone surfaced, although don’t expect the full list of specs just yet.
The folks at MySmartPrice spotted the Galaxy A04s on Geekbench, the biggest benchmark database for both known and unreleased phones. According to the listing, the Galaxy A04s (SM-A047F) will be equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 850 processor, a chipset that’s been powering quite a few of the company’s affordable smartphones, including the Galaxy A13 and Galaxy M13.
Also, the Galaxy A04s will packs 3GB RAM and it will run Android 12 right out of the box. Still no word on the camera and the battery inside, but we’ll get this sort it out very soon considering the phone popped up at Geekbench already.
Samsung has been in the news quite often lately with its budget-friendly smartphones aimed at different markets, and the company doesn’t seem to want to slow it down any time soon. Hopefully, they will be different enough in comparison with their predecessor to make them more appealing to the masses.
Things that are NOT allowed: