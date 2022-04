Galaxy A13 launched in the US, Samsung's cheapest phone with 50MP camera and 5000mAh battery

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





This is 20% less than the Galaxy A13 5G and, if you don't really need those higher carrier network speeds, but are looking to save a few bucks instead and still get one of the best Android phones at this sub-$200 price category, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy A13 specs

Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A13 5G price and specs













Samsung only says that the chip powering those two puppies is a " 5nm octa-core processor with 2.4GHz and 2GHz clock frequency cores ", and ditto for the Samsung only says that the chip powering those two puppies is a "", and ditto for the Galaxy A73 5G that was announced globally at the same time, but won't be released in the U.S. Subsequently, however, it listed the full Galaxy A13, A23, A33, A53, and A73 specs and it turned out that the mystery processor is none other than its midrange Exynos 1280





What the $60 less for the Galaxy A13 compared to its $249.99 brethren the Galaxy A13 5G will cut is the memory amount, the 5G connectivity, and the screen refresh rate, though you do gain an extra tenth of an inch in screen diagonal.





About a month after launching the Galaxy A13 5G here in the US together with the Galaxy A23 sibling , its cheapest 2022 5G phones , Samsung has also released the Galaxy A13 LTE model at the low price of just $189.99.