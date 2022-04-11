Galaxy A13 launched in the US, Samsung's cheapest phone with 50MP camera and 5000mAh battery

Galaxy A13 launched in the US, Samsung's cheapest phone with 50MP camera and 5000mAh battery0
This is 20% less than the Galaxy A13 5G and, if you don't really need those higher carrier network speeds, but are looking to save a few bucks instead and still get one of the best Android phones at this sub-$200 price category, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy A13 specs.
Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A13 5G price and specs
|Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 2022
|Samsung Galaxy A13 2022
|Display
|6.5" 1080p 90Hz
|6.6" 1080p 60Hz LCD
|Processor
|Octa-core 2 x 2.4Ghz + 6 x 2.0Ghz Exynos 1280
|Octa-core 2 x 2.4Ghz + 6 x 2.0Ghz Exynos 1280
|5G connectivity
|Yes
|No
|Camera(s)
|50MP main camera + 5 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth cameras
8MP selfie camera
|50MP main camera + 5 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth cameras
8MP selfie camera
|Memory
|4GB RAM
|4GB RAM
|Storage
|64GB, up to 1TB microSD card
|32GB, up to 1TB microSD card
|Battery
|5000mAh battery with 25W charging
|5000mAh battery with 25W charging
|Price at launch
|$249.99
|$189.99
Samsung only says that the chip powering those two puppies is a "5nm octa-core processor with 2.4GHz and 2GHz clock frequency cores", and ditto for the Galaxy A73 5G that was announced globally at the same time, but won't be released in the U.S. Subsequently, however, it listed the full Galaxy A13, A23, A33, A53, and A73 specs and it turned out that the mystery processor is none other than its midrange Exynos 1280.
What the $60 less for the Galaxy A13 compared to its $249.99 brethren the Galaxy A13 5G will cut is the memory amount, the 5G connectivity, and the screen refresh rate, though you do gain an extra tenth of an inch in screen diagonal.
