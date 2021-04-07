Samsung brings its 2021 Galaxy A series to the US

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 07, 2021, 11:52 PM
Unless we're talking about flagships, it rarely happens that Samsung launches a new smartphone in the United States before or at the same it does in the rest of the world. Its new Galaxy A series was officially introduced last month and they're already available for purchase in many countries, just not in the United States.

Thankfully, Samsung fans in the US won't have to wait too long for these much cheaper 5G smartphones. The South Korean giant has just announced that its 2021 Galaxy A series will hit the shelves in the US this month. The first 2021 Galaxy A series smartphones will be available in the US as early as April 8, while the last one revealed today won't be up for grabs until the end of the month.

In total, Samsung brought five new Galaxy A series smartphones to the US: Galaxy A52 5G, A42 5G, A32 5G, A12, and A02s. All five come with a two-month trial of YouTube Premium available through the YouTube app, as well as a six-month trial of SiriusXM streaming, which can be redeemed via the Samsung Members app.

5G for the masses


The most expensive of the five, the Galaxy A52 5G comes with a new quad-camera system with a 64-megapixel sensor and OIS (optical image stabilization). This is the first Galaxy A series smartphone to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, Infinity-O FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs 6GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage, and a generous 4,500 mAh battery.

Next in line, the Galaxy A42 5G is an average mid-range smartphone that offers 5G. It features a slightly larger 6.6-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display, a 48-megapixel triple camera system, 4GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.



The cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone in the 2021 Galaxy series, the Galaxy A32 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display, a 48-megapixel triple camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Affordability without compromises


Unlike the two non-5G smartphones introduced in the US today, the Galaxy A02s and A12, the three above ship with Android 11 on board. Sadly, the affordable Galaxy A02s and A12 are powered by Android 10 and there's no telling when or if Samsung will update these to a new version of the OS. Anyway, both seem quite decent on paper, despite running an older version of Android.

For example, the Galaxy A12 sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+, Infinity-V display with 60Hz refresh rate, a 13-megapixel triple-camera system, a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage, and a large 5,000 mAh battery

On the other hand, the Galaxy A02s features the same display and battery but embeds a more powerful 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. It's important to add that all five smartphones are dual SIM, but one of the slots can also be used to further expand storage.

Prices and availability


As far as prices go, these phones are in the mid-to low-range, so they will be much cheaper than Samsung's flagship line. The most expensive of the five, the Galaxy A52 5G will be available starting April 9 for $500. Customers will be able to pick this one up from Samsung, but several US carriers will offer the Galaxy A52 5G too, such as AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Metro by T-Mobile.

Beginning April 8, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will hit the shelves for $400. This one will be exclusively available in the United States through Verizon.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will cost $280 and will be available on April 9 from Cricket Wireless, T-Mobile, and Metro by T-Mobile. The other two non-5G Galaxy A series phones will be much cheaper for obvious reasons.

For example, the Galaxy A12 will be launched in the US on April 9 and it will sell for just $180. It will be offered by multiple carriers, including AT&T, Cricket Wireless, T-Mobile, and Metro by T-Mobile.

Last but not least, the most affordable 2021 Galaxy A series phone, the Galaxy A02s will arrive in the US on April 29 and it will be priced to sell for $110. The Galaxy A02s will be carried by Boost Mobile, Charter (Spectrum Mobile), Metro by T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon.

Related phones

Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$370 Special B&HPhoto £399 Special Samsung $365 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy A42
Samsung Galaxy A42 View Full specs
$312 eBay
  • Display 6.6 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32 View Full specs
$270 Special B&HPhoto $262 Amazon $302 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 720 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android
Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12 View Full specs
83%off $30 Special AT&T $170 Amazon $330 QVC
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Mediatek Helio P35 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI UI
Galaxy A02s
Samsung Galaxy A02s View Full specs
$135 Amazon
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

