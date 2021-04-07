Samsung brings its 2021 Galaxy A series to the US
In total, Samsung brought five new Galaxy A series smartphones to the US: Galaxy A52 5G, A42 5G, A32 5G, A12, and A02s. All five come with a two-month trial of YouTube Premium available through the YouTube app, as well as a six-month trial of SiriusXM streaming, which can be redeemed via the Samsung Members app.
5G for the masses
The most expensive of the five, the Galaxy A52 5G comes with a new quad-camera system with a 64-megapixel sensor and OIS (optical image stabilization). This is the first Galaxy A series smartphone to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, Infinity-O FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs 6GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage, and a generous 4,500 mAh battery.
Next in line, the Galaxy A42 5G is an average mid-range smartphone that offers 5G. It features a slightly larger 6.6-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display, a 48-megapixel triple camera system, 4GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.
The cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone in the 2021 Galaxy series, the Galaxy A32 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display, a 48-megapixel triple camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Affordability without compromises
Unlike the two non-5G smartphones introduced in the US today, the Galaxy A02s and A12, the three above ship with Android 11 on board. Sadly, the affordable Galaxy A02s and A12 are powered by Android 10 and there's no telling when or if Samsung will update these to a new version of the OS. Anyway, both seem quite decent on paper, despite running an older version of Android.
For example, the Galaxy A12 sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+, Infinity-V display with 60Hz refresh rate, a 13-megapixel triple-camera system, a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage, and a large 5,000 mAh battery
On the other hand, the Galaxy A02s features the same display and battery but embeds a more powerful 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. It's important to add that all five smartphones are dual SIM, but one of the slots can also be used to further expand storage.
Prices and availability
As far as prices go, these phones are in the mid-to low-range, so they will be much cheaper than Samsung's flagship line. The most expensive of the five, the Galaxy A52 5G will be available starting April 9 for $500. Customers will be able to pick this one up from Samsung, but several US carriers will offer the Galaxy A52 5G too, such as AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Metro by T-Mobile.
Beginning April 8, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will hit the shelves for $400. This one will be exclusively available in the United States through Verizon.
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will cost $280 and will be available on April 9 from Cricket Wireless, T-Mobile, and Metro by T-Mobile. The other two non-5G Galaxy A series phones will be much cheaper for obvious reasons.
For example, the Galaxy A12 will be launched in the US on April 9 and it will sell for just $180. It will be offered by multiple carriers, including AT&T, Cricket Wireless, T-Mobile, and Metro by T-Mobile.
Last but not least, the most affordable 2021 Galaxy A series phone, the Galaxy A02s will arrive in the US on April 29 and it will be priced to sell for $110. The Galaxy A02s will be carried by Boost Mobile, Charter (Spectrum Mobile), Metro by T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon.