The whole Samsung Galaxy A series specs are here
Samsung Galaxy A73 specs
The high-end Galaxy A model will feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution. This means the phone will be very close in terms of size to its predecessor, the Galaxy A72. However, the Galaxy A73’s screen refresh rate will be higher.
Camera-wise the phone is reported to have a quad-camera system consisting of a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor (unconfirmed type), and a 2MP depth or macro shooter.
The Samsung Galaxy A73 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor and run Android 12 with Samsung’s latest One UI.
As for the battery, it is reportedly going to be 5,000mAh in size. The phone will support 25W fast-wired charging.
Samsung Galaxy A53 specs
Samsung’s Galaxy A52 was one of its bestsellers from the A series last year. The same is expected for its successor, so it must rely on a solid spec sheet. The Galaxy A53 is reported to come with a 6.52-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+resolution.
The cameras will be four. The Galaxy A53 will use a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and two 5MP depth and telephoto sensors (most likely).
Unlike its bigger brother, the Galaxy A53 will be powered by a Samsung chipset. This is reported to be the yet unannounced Exynos 1200 processor.
The rest is the same as in the A73, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging and Android 12 out of the box.
Samsung Galaxy A33 specs
The Galaxy A33 will be a budget phone, which means it will arrive with less-flashy specs. It is said that the device will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The phone will have a quad-camera system consisting of a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP telephoto shooter (most likely), and a 2MP depth sensor.
This phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. It will also have a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will be capable of 15W wired charging. Unlike the more expensive Galaxy A phones, this device will come with Android 11 out of the box. However, Samsung should be quick to follow with an update to Android 12 after the release of the phone.
Samsung Galaxy A23 specs
Last but not least is the least expensive model whose specs have leaked. The Galaxy A23 will rock a 6.6-inch 90Hz LCD with an FHD+ resolution. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and feature a quad-camera system. The Galaxy A23 will reportedly have a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP sensors (likely macro and depth sensors).
The upcoming Galaxy A series looks pretty familiar
It is always exciting when there are new phones on the horizon. The mid-range smartphone market has always been very competitive, and we are a bit surprised to see Samsung sticking to its guns from last year.
The upcoming 2022 Galaxy A series looks pretty similar to its predecessor. The sizes of the phone should be relatively the same as before and there’s not that much of a spec bump.
However, maybe we are wrong to be surprised. After all, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus also closely resemble the S21 series and don’t differentiate by a lot. Of course the Galaxy S22 Ultra is pretty different, but it's more of a Note, rather than a Galaxy, don't you think?
