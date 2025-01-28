5 things I want to see improved in the Galaxy S26 Ultra
The new year has started on a somewhat underwhelming note with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung’s latest flagship phone has a lot going for it, like one of the most durable bodies on the market, the most powerful Android processor to date, a stunning display, and much more.
But the things that make the Ultra great were already there in the last generation and the one before that. The few upgrades that the S25 Ultra introduces are either incremental or AI-related, and AI still feels like a gimmicky part of modern phones at this stage. So, suffice it to say, I was left wanting more.
Flagship phones have to cater to a vast pool of potential customers, so smartphone manufacturers tend to go for more subdued color options nowadays. At first glance, Samsung offers a good variety of color options for the S25 Ultra, but when you place them next to each other, many look very similar, and it's hard to differentiate them. They all just end up looking as different shades of white and grey!
And, yes, I know most people put cases on their phones anyway, but Samsung’s Ultra series is one of the most durable phones with its titanium body and Gorilla Glass Armor display and back panel. Last year, I noticed the S24 Ultra had fewer scratches than other phones we tested, and the S25 Ultra’s Gorilla Glass Armor 2 is even stronger. So, why not use that strength and give people stronger colors to express themselves with?
As smartphones become more similar across brands, unique features like the S Pen help Samsung’s Ultra series stand out. However, Samsung’s decision to remove Bluetooth functionality from the S25 Ultra’s S Pen raised concerns about the stylus’s future. Will the company phase it out entirely in the coming years?
Instead of scaling back, Samsung should invest in enhancing the S Pen’s capabilities. Restoring Bluetooth features is a good starting point, but why stop there? The S Pen could be reimagined as a powerhouse tool for creativity and productivity. Collaborations with developers of apps like Adobe could unlock new features for artists, while futuristic ideas like gesture-controlled 3D drawing could pair seamlessly with Samsung’s Android XR headset.
Silicon-carbon batteries are a cutting-edge innovation already being explored by brands like OnePlus. These batteries promise greater energy storage, faster charging, and longer lifespans compared to traditional lithium-ion options. By leveraging silicon anodes, which store up to ten times more lithium ions than graphite anodes, they can deliver longer battery life without increasing size.
Additionally, silicon-carbon batteries enable faster electron transport, meaning quicker charging times. Advanced designs have also addressed previous durability concerns, ensuring these batteries last longer over multiple charge cycles. Samsung adopting this technology for the S26 Ultra would not only boost its battery game but also reinforce its reputation as a leader in hardware innovation.
While Samsung leads its closest competitors, Apple and Google, in charging speeds, its 45W wired charging still feels underwhelming compared to brands like OnePlus. During our tests, the S25 Ultra took around 1 hour and 10 minutes to go from 0% to 100%. That’s decent but far from groundbreaking, especially for a phone that positions itself as the ultimate flagship. I’d love to see charging times reduced to 30–45 minutes next year.
Another missed opportunity this year was magnetic wireless charging, which we expected but didn’t get with the S25 Ultra. While third-party cases can offer this functionality, it doesn’t align with the seamless premium experience we’ve come to expect from Samsung’s Ultra series. Incorporating it natively into the S26 Ultra would be a welcome addition.
Samsung’s cameras are among the best in the industry, yet the default photo resolution remains 12MP across most of its lenses (with the exception of the 10MP 3x telephoto camera). With the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and cutting-edge sensors like the 200MP main camera, the S26 Ultra should have no trouble defaulting to 24MP photos across the board.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra reinforced Samsung’s reputation for premium craftsmanship and high performance, but it lacked the bold innovation we’ve come to hope for from the Ultra series. With the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung has a chance to break free from incremental updates and deliver something truly memorable—a generation that stands out in history.
At its core, the Galaxy Ultra line aims to represent the best of the best—a showcase of Samsung’s vision for the perfect phone. The S26 Ultra can build on that legacy by not just competing with rivals but by delivering the kind of transformative experience that defines a generation of devices.
This has us thinking more about the future and what I want from the Galaxy S26 Ultra. On that note, I’ve made a list of the top 5 changes/upgrades I want Samsung to bring with its next high-end flagship.
5. Give us more lively color options!
The color blue is in fashion, but the S25 Ultra's Titanium Silverblue is barely... blue. | Image by PhoneArena
I want Samsung to be more playful with its color palette next year. At least have the online exclusive hues be more of a statement and vibrant. Why not have a deep purple or green, or go a little crazy and have a color that gently fades from vibrant to subdued.
4. Double down on the S Pen
The S Pen is one of those things that makes people want to try out the Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
A particularly exciting direction would be cross-device integration. Imagine using the S Pen not just on the Galaxy S26 Ultra but also to control presentations on a Galaxy Book or even navigate a Samsung Smart TV—creating a truly interconnected ecosystem.
3. Integration of a silicon-carbon (Si-C) battery
Samsung can do even better in terms of battery life and health. | Image by PhoneArena
2. More advanced charging capabilities
It's time to introduce true high-end charging to the Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
1. Make 24MP the default for photos
This could be an easy upgrade to a camera system that is already one of the best. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple demonstrated the benefits of a higher default resolution with the iPhone 15 series, and Samsung could see similar success. While 24MP shots are possible using Samsung’s Expert RAW app, the extra steps involved deter most users. Making 24MP the standard would deliver sharper, more detailed images straight out of the box, with the added bonus of more flexibility for cropping and post-processing.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra: A chance to excite again
To capture the imagination of its audience, the S26 Ultra needs to go beyond the expected and mundane. It’s not just about adding more power or refining existing features but about surprising users to make them excited about tech again. Whether it’s a standout design that turns heads like what Google did with the Pixel 6 series, or new tools that elevate creativity like the S Pen, Samsung has the opportunity to lead the conversation in smartphone innovation.
