Samsung expands Galaxy Ring sizes and enhances sleep tracking features in its Health app
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung today has confirmed the rumors and announced that it is expanding its Galaxy Ring line to include two new larger sizes, 14 and 15, to the existing range. This means the ring will now be available in sizes from 5 to 15, catering to a wider range of users. The company is also expanding the ring's availability to 16 new markets, bringing the total to 53 markets where the Galaxy Ring can be purchased.
One of the new features is the Sleep environment report. This report analyzes factors such as temperature, humidity, and light intensity in the user's bedroom using SmartThings-enabled devices. Based on this analysis, the app provides recommendations on how to optimize the sleep environment. Users can also use SmartThings to automatically adjust room settings to create ideal sleep conditions.
The Galaxy Ring has the potential to be a valuable tool for improving sleep health, and the expanded size range and new features make it even more appealing. I'm particularly interested in the Sleep environment report and Sleep time guidance, as I believe these features could provide me with personalized insights and recommendations to optimize my sleep. I'm also curious to see how the Mindfulness tracker integrates with the overall sleep tracking experience. Overall, I think these updates are a positive step forward in the field of sleep technology, and I'm eager to see how they can benefit users like myself.
In addition to the size expansion, Samsung is updating its Samsung Health app with new features focused on sleep health. These features go beyond basic sleep pattern analysis and aim to provide users with more comprehensive insights and tools to improve their sleep quality.
One of the new features is the Sleep environment report. This report analyzes factors such as temperature, humidity, and light intensity in the user's bedroom using SmartThings-enabled devices. Based on this analysis, the app provides recommendations on how to optimize the sleep environment. Users can also use SmartThings to automatically adjust room settings to create ideal sleep conditions.
Another new feature is Sleep time guidance. This feature suggests optimal bedtime and wake-up times based on the user's sleep patterns, habits, and conditions. By considering various factors, Samsung Health aims to provide personalized recommendations for better sleep.
The Samsung Health app now includes a sleep environment report, sleep time guidance, and a mindfulness tracker. | Images credit — Samsung
The updated Samsung Health app also includes a Mindfulness tracker. This tracker allows users to monitor their mood and provides access to breathing exercises and meditations. By incorporating mindfulness techniques, users can manage stress and improve their overall well-being, which can contribute to better sleep.
The new Galaxy Ring sizes will be available for purchase starting January 22nd, the same day that the company is set to announce its latest flagship at the Galaxy Unpacked event. To help users find their perfect fit, Samsung offers free sizing kits that can be ordered from its website. Additionally, users can visit a nearby Samsung store to try on the ring and determine their size.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: