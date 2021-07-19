Samsung promises to fix a Dual Messenger WhatsApp file-sharing issue soon

A fix for the file-sharing issue on WhatsApp with Dual Messenger will soon be deployed

Until then, though, the company recommends a workaround: to send files, you should first open the Gallery or My Files app, select the files, and then share them via WhatsApp's second instance. To open files received on WhatsApp, you should first forward them to your first WhatsApp account.







