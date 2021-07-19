Samsung promises to fix a Dual Messenger WhatsApp file-sharing issue soon

Samsung promises to fix a Dual Messenger WhatsApp file-sharing issue soon0
A fix for the file-sharing issue on WhatsApp with Dual Messenger will soon be deployed
The issue is related to file sharing, and more specifically, users were unable to send files saved on the phone with WhatsApp when Dual Messenger was set up. On top of that, users cannot open files received via WhatsApp.
The issue started with WhatsApp version 2.21.10.16 and propagated to the following versions as well. Now, Samsung has announced that a future software update will bring the long-awaited fix to this issue.
Until then, though, the company recommends a workaround: to send files, you should first open the Gallery or My Files app, select the files, and then share them via WhatsApp's second instance. To open files received on WhatsApp, you should first forward them to your first WhatsApp account.
Samsung has not given a precise date of the fix at the moment.