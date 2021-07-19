Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Samsung

Samsung promises to fix a Dual Messenger WhatsApp file-sharing issue soon

Iskra Petrova
Samsung Galaxy owners have a nice feature called Dual Messenger that allows for two accounts to be set up with the most popular messaging apps, and one of them is WhatsApp. However, file sharing with WhatsApp when this Galaxy feature was used seems to be a bit problematic, and now Samsung is offering a fix, reports SamMobile.

A fix for the file-sharing issue on WhatsApp with Dual Messenger will soon be deployed


The issue is related to file sharing, and more specifically, users were unable to send files saved on the phone with WhatsApp when Dual Messenger was set up. On top of that, users cannot open files received via WhatsApp.

The issue started with WhatsApp version 2.21.10.16 and propagated to the following versions as well. Now, Samsung has announced that a future software update will bring the long-awaited fix to this issue.

Until then, though, the company recommends a workaround: to send files, you should first open the Gallery or My Files app, select the files, and then share them via WhatsApp's second instance. To open files received on WhatsApp, you should first forward them to your first WhatsApp account.


Samsung has not given a precise date of the fix at the moment.

