Samsung working on an origami dual-hinge foldable, says guy who leaked the S22

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.











Samsung already has a popular phone that folds horizontally on the market - the Galaxy Z Flip series - as well as a larger, full-featured one that folds along a vertical axis, the Z Fold 3 . The 4th edition of these phones will be using tougher display covers, the Z Fold 4 will have an integrated S Pen stylus silo, like the S22 Ultra, and there will be new processors, all expected upgrades.

One of the guys who were leaking correct Galaxy S22 information before the phones were announced, however - Dohyun Kim - has approached the folks from LetsGoDigital to advise that a dual-hinge foldable phone is in the works by Samsung for a commercial release going forward. With the help of graphics guru Technizo Concept , they have created 3D images of what such a device may look like.









This origami phone will fold both along the vertical AND the horizontal axis, all the while it would be slightly larger than the current Z Fold 3. We shudder to think about the challenges before Samsung in making such a phone, but are salivating over the possibilities that such a new form factor would offer.

Samsung is also developing a tailored interface for the multi-fold Z phone that aims to take advantage of its unique dual-hinge design. As to an actual release date, this remains to be heard, but Samsung is betting big on foldables from now on, so we may hear a lot more about it, or even see it in action, before 2024 has rolled in.









Oh, there was also a slidable display prototype, in case you are sceptical Samsung can pull something like this off. Sigh, we feel sorry for the poor case makers that have to deal with Samsung's crazy flexible display designs going forward.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

After it developed the flexible OLED display technology, Samsung has been patenting all sorts of crazy foldable phone designs and, now that its single-hinge concept has been a commercial success, it's time for the other ideas to shine on shelves, it seems.