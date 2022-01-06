Notification Center

Samsung Display

Quirky Samsung Flex S and Flex G foldable device prototypes display the Fold and Flip's future

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Samsung foldable and slidable display prototypes show Galaxy’s flexible future
Samsung's CES 2022 roster is the gift that keeps on giving as the company announced things like a quirky Freestyle projector/smart speaker or a new Smart Home Wi-Fi System to control your clever abode. 

Tucked among all the TVs and household appliances, Samsung allowed us a sneak peak of its next generation of flexible and rollable displays that give a hint where its design plans will be heading next. 

Besides the obvious tri-folding displays, of which we've seen many a Samsung patent before, there are now ones for bendy laptops that Samsung calls Flex Note, as well as a sliding display prototype. 

The Flex Note unfurls to a 17.3" OLED panel and then shuts down to something akin to a 13" laptop, and if the CES 2022 expo and its crazy laptop form factors is any indication, Samsung is already planning a retail device based on the prototype.

The sheer number of different variants shows that Samsung Display, the company's screen-making subsidiary, is very far along its shape-shifting panel plans, as these went from concepts to patents to prototypes to retail devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the span of just a few short years.



