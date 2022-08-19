Two older Galaxy S series receive surprising firmware update

The Samsung Galaxy S7 series, and Samsung Galaxy S8 series, released in 2016 and 2017 respectively, both lost support from Samsung four years after being released. For the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the loss of support took place in 2020, and it happened in 2021 for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Since then, neither series received so much as a security patch. But those still using these handsets have been surprised big time by Sammy.





Both the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 handsets have just received an update from Samsung. The Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are receiving firmware version G93xFXXU8EVG3. For the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the firmware update being received is version G95xFXXUCDVG4. Both updates fix an issue with the GPS. Obviously, Samsung felt that it was important enough to push out the firmware to phones that no longer have support. An example of this can be seen with a similar update that Samsung recently released for the Galaxy J7, a phone it released in 2015.





The story was first reported by GalaxyClub (via SamMobile ) which added that Samsung is developing similar updates for the 2015 Galaxy S6 series, and the 2018 Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Samsung is reportedly updating these phones because they still have many active users who rely on their GPS capabilities.





These updates will not include the latest security patches which means that these models are extremely vulnerable to being exploited by bad actors. If your handset has lost support, you might consider purchasing a new phone. For example, the Galaxy S22 series and the soon-to-be-released Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 come with five years of security updates and four years of Android updates.





Not every phone manufacturer would update models no longer receiving support even if they had a decent number of active users. Obviously, Samsung is one of those firms that will take into consideration those who continue to use their older handsets.

