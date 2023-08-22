Samsung confirms it is making bezel-less all-screen design, likely for iPhone





foldable phones. Grab the Z Fold 5 at up to $1120 off! Get a Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a free 512GB storage upgrade for select colors. In addition, you can upgrade from its predecessor for a $1000 trade-in credit, or get $800 for the aging S22 Ultra if you want to try the best foldable phone of Samsung so far! $1120 off (58%) Trade-in Gift $799 99 $1919 99 Buy at Samsung Get the Z Fold 5 from Amazon and receive a free $200 gift card Amazon offers a $200 gift card with a 256GB or a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 purchase. $200 off (10%) Gift Buy at Amazon Samsung Display is preparing an under-panel camera (UPC) and a zero-bezel concept product that completely removes the border itself. " During the presentation, reports The Elec , they confirmed that Samsung is indeed working on a completely bezel-less display concept by saying that " The managing director of Samsung Display Jung Yong-wook held a keynote presentation during the K-Display Business Forum at COEX in Gangnam, Seoul, the place Samsung invited us to for the announcement of the new 2023 Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5





In order to achieve this, Samsung said it needs to work on the lamination and edge brightness aspects, as well as on greatly improving the under-display cameras it currently ships on some of its foldable phones in order to increase the usable display area.





At the event, Samsung presented the all-screen phone as the logical next evolution step in phone design, showcasing a timeline of the history of the disappearing display bezel of iPhones and Android handsets, from bar type feature phones, through Apple's notch, to its under-display front camera.





Samsung phone with slidable display





Samsung is also working on phones with a slidable form factor where the display rolls into the phone itself to make it thinner and more compact to carry than current foldables, and can be pulled out if bigger area is needed for reading or watching videos.





" Slidable needs to be discussed with the set company, but I think it will be released as a product in 2-3 years ," said another Samsung Display executive at the expo, likely referring to Samsung's MX (Mobile eXperience) phone division.





The bezel-less iPhone display may come from both Samsung or LG





In essence, Samsung seems to be working both on an all-screen phone concept and on increasing the number of form factors on the market with a slidable phone display design. Apple has reportedly also tasked LG with finding a way to make the OLED panels it supplies for its iPhones truly bezel-less.







Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at up to $1000 off with extra credit! Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting at $199.99 with trade-in for T-Mobile or AT&T (256GB version). Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung! The unlocked model starts at $449.99 with trade-in. You can also get the Ultra for US Cellular and Verizon, and there the phone starts at $449.99 and $399.99 respectively. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Amazon Amazon currently has a great discount on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The retailer has discounted this powerful phone by a whopping 17%, and this is with no-trade in or contract requirements. All four colors that the phone is available in are currently discounted. $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

The reason Apple is against curved screens is that it thinks the light refraction at the edges where the screen bends detracts from the experience. Thus, it wants Samsung and LG to completely tuck all the display cables and circuitry below the screen and introduce thinner organic and non-organic layers to boot.



This will be no easy task for either Samsung or LG, and may take a couple of years to accomplish. Still, Apple seems bent on achieving this for reasons yet unknown. Previous rumors pegged it as determined to release an iPhone with no ports, buttons, or openings of any kind.



The unibody iPhone was rumored to come as a solid piece of unibody glass art and have capacitive touch buttons as well as wireless-only charging. Those capacitive buttons were reportedly going to be introduced as soon as the



The challenge in creating a truly bezel-less iPhone with end-to-end OLED screen panel that transitions seamlessly into the frame also stems from the fact that phones need a bit of extra space on the side to house the various antennas along the sides.



This way the design ensures better reception than if they are tucked further inside and the signal needs to penetrate palms and cases at the same time. It remains to be heard what Apple is up to with this bezel-less OLED screen order to Samsung and LG, or whether they will be able to pull the feat off at all. LG is said to be researching ways to overcome the same complexities of the task that Samsung talks about at the expo, so we wouldn't hold our breath for an all-screen Previously, the Elec's sources informed that this will be a tall order, as Apple doesn't want a curved display like on, say, the Galaxy S23 Ultra , but rather a truly bezel-less panel that would seamlessly blend with the phone's sides.The reason Apple is against curved screens is that it thinks the light refraction at the edges where the screen bends detracts from the experience. Thus, it wants Samsung and LG to completely tuck all the display cables and circuitry below the screen and introduce thinner organic and non-organic layers to boot.This will be no easy task for either Samsung or LG, and may take a couple of years to accomplish. Still, Apple seems bent on achieving this for reasons yet unknown. Previous rumors pegged it as determined to release an iPhone with no ports, buttons, or openings of any kind.The unibody iPhone was rumored to come as a solid piece of unibody glass art and have capacitive touch buttons as well as wireless-only charging. Those capacitive buttons were reportedly going to be introduced as soon as the iPhone 15 Pro line, but Apple reportedly ran into trouble with developing those with the action it intended and postponed them for a later edition.The challenge in creating a truly bezel-less iPhone with end-to-end OLED screen panel that transitions seamlessly into the frame also stems from the fact that phones need a bit of extra space on the side to house the various antennas along the sides.This way the design ensures better reception than if they are tucked further inside and the signal needs to penetrate palms and cases at the same time. It remains to be heard what Apple is up to with this bezel-less OLED screen order to Samsung and LG, or whether they will be able to pull the feat off at all. LG is said to be researching ways to overcome the same complexities of the task that Samsung talks about at the expo, so we wouldn't hold our breath for an all-screen iPhone 16 just yet.