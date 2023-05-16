Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and more at killer Samsung Discover Summer 2023 prices
Summer is not technically here yet, but if you're a hardcore Samsung fan, your favorite brand (and the world's largest smartphone vendor) is looking to heat things up early for you this year, giving you the chance to save big on essentially all of the company's best Android phones and a bunch of other popular products in a number of different ways this week.
You have until Sunday, May 21 to take advantage of both killer weeklong promotions on Galaxy handsets, smartwatches, true wireless earbuds, and various special bundles and even more compelling flash deals and deals of the day that will be refreshed and renewed, well, every single day during the Discover Summer 2023 festivities.
Without further adieu, we give you:
The best Discover 2023 deals on Samsung phones available today
Now that's an impressive list of Android bargains and... not-exactly-bargains-but-still-cheaper-than-usual-phones-with-stellar-reviews you should definitely consider pulling the trigger on before it's too late.
That double-discounted 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra in particular looks pretty much impossible to turn down... if you have the right device to trade in, while the Galaxy S23 and S23+ are actually likely to drop below $99.99 and $299.99 respectively at some point this week for a limited time only.
You should absolutely keep an eye on Samsung's official US website, as well as PhoneArena, for potentially
deeper discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip too likely to be offered for short periods of time and under certain conditions.
Then there's the Galaxy A54 for fans of budget 5G phones, which is unlikely to cost less than $99.99 so soon after its commercial debut, and a smart projector that might seem like... it has nothing to do with all of these excellent Galaxy handsets. But with the help of the Samsung SmartThings app, you can very easily use your phone in combination with "The Freestyle" to bring the theatrical movie playing experience to the comfort of your home.
Discover these cool Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds offers!
Whether you want to buy a cheaper or costlier pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, a Pro or non-Pro Wear OS smartwatch, or combine a high-end Galaxy Watch with a premium member of the Galaxy Buds family, Samsung has you covered with nice solo or bundled discounts right now.
Are you looking at the best-ever Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Buds 2 deals here? Probably not. But they are arguably better than everything third-party retailers are offering at the time of this writing, and that's certainly nothing to scoff at.
Samsung tablets are also on sale
More specifically, thebest Samsung tablets are currently discounted with and without trade-ins for folks who prefer the Android ecosystem to Apple's industry-leading iPads. Technically, these two deals are not flagged as part of the Discover Summer 2023 campaign, so they may well stick around for the next few weeks.
But if you do have the right device to trade in, it's probably not a good idea to wait. After all, what could possibly be better than getting a large, powerful, and undeniably beautiful Galaxy Tab S8+ for as little as 325 bucks?
Look out for flash deals and deals of the day!
Yes, this is all just a taste of what's to come this week, with last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra beast set to score a huge $300 discount on Tuesday, the S23+ receiving an extra $50 discount in Samsung Credit on Wednesday on top of what's already available, and the limited-time offers coming Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday not yet revealed.
We'll obviously be sure to bring you news of all the best of the best deals and discounts as soon as they go live, so if you like free money and great Samsung gadgets, you might want to keep your eyes peeled right here!
