Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Apple’s next big thing might be on its way: The iPhone maker is eyeing a mobile robot

By
1comments
Apple
Apple’s next big thing might be on its way: The iPhone maker is eyeing a mobile robot
Apple is still on the lookout for the next big thing to keep its market dominance intact and to explore fresh streams of revenue, especially after scrapping its plans for an electric vehicle (EV). And it looks like it might have found it.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is exploring personal robotics, with insiders suggesting it could be one of the company's next major endeavors.

Apple's dabbling in robotics is just getting started, but reportedly, the company is already tinkering with a mobile robot that can be your sidekick at home. Plus, it had already developed a tabletop gadget that uses a robot to move a screen around.

The concept behind the latter is to create a device that mimics head movements and can focus on one person in a group, likely to enhance the video call experience. With plans for these robots to move autonomously, Apple is also exploring the use of navigation algorithms to make it happen.

According to the report, Apple's home devices group is leading the development of these robots, and at least one engineer from its abandoned EV project has joined the team.

Getting into robotics could help Apple expand its reach into homes and make the most of AI advancements. However, exactly how the Cupertino tech giant will go about it is still up in the air.

While it is reported the company is further along with the robotic smart display than the mobile robot, it's been a bit of a rollercoaster with this device, showing up on and disappearing from Apple's product roadmap a few times in the past, according to insiders.

Reportedly, before pulling the plug on the EV project, Apple had emphasized to its top brass that its future was centered around three key areas: automotive, home technology, and mixed reality.

With the car plans shelved and the debut of its first mixed-reality offering, the Vision Pro headset, Apple's attention has pivoted to other prospects, including enhancing its position in the smart home sector with a mobile robot or a tabletop robotics project.

Recommended Stories
But, as per the report, there have been concerns within the company about whether consumers would be willing to shell out a premium price for such devices.

According to Gurman, just down the road from its headquarters in Cupertino, California, Apple has a secret facility that looks like a real house. It is where the company tests out new ideas for home gadgets. Apple has been considering other concepts for the smart home market as well, such as a new home hub device featuring an iPad-like display.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless