Samsung to open over 300 repair locations across the US by the end of 2024

Expanding the number of CPR locations that are now certified Samsung Independent Service Providers to more than 400 by the end of 2024 allows us to provide more Samsung customers with greater options for their service needs

ISPs like CPR are vital to Samsung for making convenient device care options more readily accessible and guaranteeing that genuine Samsung parts are available at more locations

Samsung CPR location | Image credit: Samsung





For example, there are now over 9,000 Samsung Mobile certified repair technicians in the United States. Also, the country has more than 2,000 Samsung Authorized Care locations, covering more than 84 percent of its population for same-day mobile product repair with a typical repair time of two hours or less.



Also, there are more than 450 “We Come To You” vans in the US that offer in-person service within a 30-60 minute drive. Another perk of owning a Besides that, Samsung revealed some interesting statistics regarding the quality and service coverage in the US for mobile devices.For example, there are now over 9,000 Samsung Mobile certified repair technicians in the United States. Also, the country has more than 2,000 Samsung Authorized Care locations, covering more than 84 percent of its population for same-day mobile product repair with a typical repair time of two hours or less.Also, there are more than 450 “We Come To You” vans in the US that offer in-person service within a 30-60 minute drive. Another perk of owning a Samsung phone is that the company provides nationwide coverage across all 50 states to all mobile customers to get a repair performed via its Mail-In process.