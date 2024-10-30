Samsung to open over 300 repair locations across the US by the end of 2024
Samsung already has about 100 CPR (Cell Phone Repair by Assurant) location opened in the United States, which is far from being enough considering that the South Korean company is one of the biggest smartphone sellers in the country.
But that’s about to drastically change, as Samsung has just confirmed plans to open over 300 new CPR locations by the end of 2024. Samsung and Cell Phone Repair by Assurant (CPR) have just announced they have expanded their partnership to provide even more customers with the service they need.
That means that by year’s end, the total number of CPR stores in the United States will be over 400, and the overall Assurant Repair Network will reach over 900 locations.
“Expanding the number of CPR locations that are now certified Samsung Independent Service Providers to more than 400 by the end of 2024 allows us to provide more Samsung customers with greater options for their service needs,” said Terry Jones, Vice-President, Retail Connected Living at Assurant.
“ISPs like CPR are vital to Samsung for making convenient device care options more readily accessible and guaranteeing that genuine Samsung parts are available at more locations,” said Mark Williams, Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America.
Samsung CPR location | Image credit: Samsung
Besides that, Samsung revealed some interesting statistics regarding the quality and service coverage in the US for mobile devices.
For example, there are now over 9,000 Samsung Mobile certified repair technicians in the United States. Also, the country has more than 2,000 Samsung Authorized Care locations, covering more than 84 percent of its population for same-day mobile product repair with a typical repair time of two hours or less.
Also, there are more than 450 “We Come To You” vans in the US that offer in-person service within a 30-60 minute drive. Another perk of owning a Samsung phone is that the company provides nationwide coverage across all 50 states to all mobile customers to get a repair performed via its Mail-In process.
