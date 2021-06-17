Samsung could be working on a new Quick Share feature for file-sharing with non-Galaxy phones

Samsung could be working on a new Quick Share feature for file-sharing with non-Galaxy phones0
Samsung will reportedly collaborate with Chinese companies for better file sharing
SamMobile sources have reported that Samsung has apparently joined the Mutual Transmission Alliance (MTA), a group founded by China-based OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi. Other members of the alliance include ASUS, Black Shark, Hisense, Realme, Meizu, OnePlus, and ZTE.
Reportedly, Samsung is going to integrate MTA protocols into Quick Share, making it possible to share files with smartphones and laptops from other brands.
However, this has not been officially announced by Samsung, so keep in mind that there is no information on when Samsung will be rolling out the improved file-sharing system. We expect more info to start showing up in the following months. Of course, we still have Google’s Nearby Sharing feature that’s currently used in these situations, so have to wait and see how much better can Samsung actually make the file sharing experience.