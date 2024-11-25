Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung brings its mobile cloud gaming service to Galaxy devices

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Wireless service Games
Samsung Gaming Hub app
Samsung has been testing its mobile cloud gaming service using the Game Launcher (Samsung Gaming Hub) app since last year using. Today, the South Korean giant announced the service is out of beta and launching on all compatible Galaxy devices in North America.

With just 23 games available at launch, including free-to-play games like Candy Crush Saga, Honor of Kings, and Monopoly Go, Samsung’s mobile gaming platform is available for free.

Samsung’s mobile cloud gaming service supports Android native APKs, as well as existing in-game monetization models. Thanks to the new service, when players in North America click an ad for an Android-native game, they will be directed to the Galaxy Store where they can immediately start playing within seconds, with no waiting, account setup or downloads required.

All games compatible with Samsung’s mobile cloud gaming service are accessed through links distributed via Galaxy Store listings, Samsung Gaming Hub, or ads. Apparently, half of the players who clicked an ad during the beta testing of the service went on to play the game they were redirected to, a tenfold improvement over the industry average.

Our cloud gaming platform offers the ability for publishers to significantly increase their top-of-funnel conversion rates for their user acquisition campaigns by seamlessly converting an ad click directly into first gameplay, eliminating the need to drive users to an app store to download and install,” said Jong Woo, Vice President and Head of Game Services at Samsung.

Gaming on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 | Image credits: PhoneArena

Samsung also revealed that cloud gaming on Galaxy devices experienced incredible growth during the beta with a 149 percent increase in monthly active users year-over-year in the United States and Canada.

Although Samsung’s mobile cloud gaming service is currently only available in North America, it’s safe to assume that the platform will be launched in other regions in the coming months.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless