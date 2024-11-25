Samsung brings its mobile cloud gaming service to Galaxy devices
Samsung has been testing its mobile cloud gaming service using the Game Launcher (Samsung Gaming Hub) app since last year using. Today, the South Korean giant announced the service is out of beta and launching on all compatible Galaxy devices in North America.
With just 23 games available at launch, including free-to-play games like Candy Crush Saga, Honor of Kings, and Monopoly Go, Samsung’s mobile gaming platform is available for free.
All games compatible with Samsung’s mobile cloud gaming service are accessed through links distributed via Galaxy Store listings, Samsung Gaming Hub, or ads. Apparently, half of the players who clicked an ad during the beta testing of the service went on to play the game they were redirected to, a tenfold improvement over the industry average.
Samsung also revealed that cloud gaming on Galaxy devices experienced incredible growth during the beta with a 149 percent increase in monthly active users year-over-year in the United States and Canada.
Samsung’s mobile cloud gaming service supports Android native APKs, as well as existing in-game monetization models. Thanks to the new service, when players in North America click an ad for an Android-native game, they will be directed to the Galaxy Store where they can immediately start playing within seconds, with no waiting, account setup or downloads required.
“Our cloud gaming platform offers the ability for publishers to significantly increase their top-of-funnel conversion rates for their user acquisition campaigns by seamlessly converting an ad click directly into first gameplay, eliminating the need to drive users to an app store to download and install,” said Jong Woo, Vice President and Head of Game Services at Samsung.
Gaming on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 | Image credits: PhoneArena
Although Samsung’s mobile cloud gaming service is currently only available in North America, it’s safe to assume that the platform will be launched in other regions in the coming months.
