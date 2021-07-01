$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Wireless service Games

Facebook's mobile cloud gaming service now covers the entire US (almost)

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Jul 01, 2021, 10:14 PM
0
Facebook's mobile cloud gaming service now covers the entire US (almost)
Just like other giants in the industry (Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA), Facebook has its own cloud gaming service. Announced last year, the closed beta of Facebook's cloud gaming platform promises to offer a decent catalog of games that can be played instantly, with no installs, while on the move.

The service was launched with just a handful of cloud-streamed games on Android and web in select US regions. Today, Facebook announced that its cloud gaming platform is accessible to over 98% of people in the mainland United States.

Also, the company revealed that it's on track to hit 100% by fall of this year and that it will start rolling out the service in Canada and Mexico. By early 2022, Facebook plans to reach Western and Central Europe with its cloud gaming platform.

The announcement includes one other highlight that involves a new partnership with a major game developer: Ubisoft. Under the new partnership, Facebook's cloud gaming platform will add more titles to its catalog starting with Assassin's Creed Rebellion, which was launched as a cloud-streamed game on Facebook Gaming.

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed game can be played on the Facebook app on Android and the web (via fb.gg/play). In addition to Rebellion, Facebook has added two other Ubisoft titles to its portfolio of streamable games: Hungry Shark Evolution and Hungry Dragon. Two others will be added in the coming months: Mighty Quest and Trials Frontier.

