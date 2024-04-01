Samsung's Bixby could get ChatGPT-like AI features and become smarter in the future

the

Samsung wants to redefine the role of Bixby with generative AI

So far, there aren't any additional details as to how Samsung plans to incorporate the tech in Bixby. It is unclear whether Bixby will become a full-fledged AI chatbot like ChatGPT. Previously, Samsung stated Galaxy AI would coexist with Bixby on Galaxy phones. The Samsung executive didn't give a timeline when Bixby will be getting some more brains, but stated that Samsung is "working so hard" to get AI to the assistant.







