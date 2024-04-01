Up Next:
Samsung's Bixby could get ChatGPT-like AI features and become smarter in the future
Generative AI is the topic these days, and most of the tech companies are working on introducing it to their devices. Samsung is also one of the leaders out there, and now Android Authority reports generative AI will be making Samsung's digital assistant Bixby smarter.
The information was confirmed by a Samsung executive in an interview with CNBC. Won-joon Choi, executive vice president of Samsung's mobile business said that Bixby will become smarter in the future thanks to generative AI and LLM (large language model) technology.
Samsung wants to redefine the role of Bixby with generative AI
The information was confirmed by a Samsung executive in an interview with CNBC. Won-joon Choi, executive vice president of Samsung's mobile business said that Bixby will become smarter in the future thanks to generative AI and LLM (large language model) technology.
Bixby is Samsung's digital assistant, launched in 2017. It is similar to Google Assistant and Apple's Siri. Galaxy AI has been now introduced to a lot of Samsung apps and services but is yet to come to the assistant. Arguably, where generative AI really makes sense to be present.
So far, there aren't any additional details as to how Samsung plans to incorporate the tech in Bixby. It is unclear whether Bixby will become a full-fledged AI chatbot like ChatGPT. Previously, Samsung stated Galaxy AI would coexist with Bixby on Galaxy phones. The Samsung executive didn't give a timeline when Bixby will be getting some more brains, but stated that Samsung is "working so hard" to get AI to the assistant.
When we know more, we'll make sure to let you know, so stay tuned!
Things that are NOT allowed: