Samsung's new game enhancing battery feature is coming to more Galaxy phones

Samsung has developed a great feature to improve gaming performance on the Galaxy S23 series that it calls Pause USB Power Delivery. This feature comes into play when you're charging your Galaxy S23 series phone while playing a mobile video game. When enabled during gaming, the power coming through the cord plugged into the outlet bypasses the battery charging operation stopping the battery from charging. Instead, the energy from the charger goes straight to the phone's processor.





By skipping the battery charging tech inside the phone, the chipset produces less heat creating a better thermal environment and allowing games to enjoy better performance. You can enable the feature by going to Game Launcher app > Game Booster and it works with games only. It also helps to extend the lifespan of the battery since charging is suspended while the feature is working.











According to SamMobile , the Pause USB Power Delivery is coming to the Galaxy S22 line with the latest version of the Game Booster app. One report says that, in certain markets, it already has surfaced on the Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Some users noted that the feature appears only when Samsung’s 45W USB PD charger is being used. Also, the Game Booster app must be on version 5.0.03.0 and you can update it from the Galaxy Store by tapping on this link and following the directions.





Users can enable or disable the feature so that those who need their battery charged but still want to play mobile games on their compatible Galaxy phone can do so by turning off Pause USB Power Delivery. If you haven't received it on the Galaxy models we've mentioned in this article, it is possible that the feature has not been released in your region. Just be patient and Pause USB Power Delivery will eventually be pushed out to your unit.

