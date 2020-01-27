Samsung loses ground and Apple makes big gains in the world's number two smartphone market
While we continue to wait for the global smartphone sales numbers of 2019's final three months to be released to see just how poorly the market has performed last year compared to an already pretty bad 2018, Counterpoint Research is out with a new report focusing on one of the few major countries where shipments are still growing.
It's perhaps needless to point out that four of these top five smartphone vendors in India are largely unknown to US audiences, contributing to a record 72 percent combined share of the world's number two market for all Chinese brands.
Samsung, which used to lead the market comfortably just a few years ago, lost a substantial 3 percentage points in share between 2018 and 2019, having to settle for only 21 percent of the pie at the end of the year. On the (somewhat) bright side of things, the company did manage to stop the bleeding in the October - December 2019 timeframe, reporting stagnant shipment scores thanks primarily to the success of its new Galaxy M and A-series mid-rangers.
Due to its exclusive focus on high-end products, Apple can't escape the inclusion in the "others" category of these market reports, but thanks to "multiple" recent iPhone XR price cuts, the Cupertino-based tech giant became "one of the fastest-growing brands" in India during Q4 2019. Unfortunately, we don't know what kind of growth we're talking about here, but it must be pretty significant seeing how Vivo and Oppo improved their numbers by a massive 132 and 96 percent respectively in the quarter compared to the last 90 days of the previous year.
