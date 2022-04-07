 Samsung may open up Android 13 beta program earlier than expected - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung may open up Android 13 beta program earlier than expected

Anam Hamid
By
1
Although only some of the best Android phones have so far been updated to Android 12, preps are already underway for the next version, Android 13. Google has so far released two developer previews for Android 13. The stable version may arrive in August 2022, two months earlier than last year. Accordingly, Samsung may open the Android 13 beta program earlier than expected.

This tip comes from SamMobile. The outlet reports that Samsung may launch Android 13 and One UI 5.0 beta testing within the next three to four months. That means that at the earliest, beta testing will kick off in July and the stable version will start rolling out by the end of Q4 2022. The beta will likely first be available for South Korean users and will expand to other regions after that. Last year, the beta program was subject to delays and began in September 2021.

The new One UI 5.0 update will likely first reach flagship devices like the Galaxy S22 series and the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 3, before making its way to midrange phones and older premium devices.

Android 12 was the biggest update to the operating system in years, so while Android 13 may not bring as many goodies, there are still a lot of improvements and new utilities to look forward to including more Material You theming options, updated Now Playing widget, alternative lock screen clock setup, native Bluetooth LE Audio support, rebranded Do not Disturb mode, opening notifications in split-screen, and support for two lines on a single eSIM.

